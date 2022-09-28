Birth Control Wearable Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

There is a notable increase in the adoption rate and acceptance of birth control wearables in the market due to its advantage of providing a woman to identify its daily fertility status, which is based on menstrual data and basal body temperature. Birth control wearables supports woman to understand better their menstrual cycle and help in preventing unwanted pregnancy.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Birth Control Wearable in global, including the following market information:

Global Birth Control Wearable Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Birth Control Wearable Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Birth Control Wearable companies in 2021 (%)

The global Birth Control Wearable market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Consumer-grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Birth Control Wearable include Natural Cycles, Clue Birth Control, Oura, AvaWomen, Inne.io, Cirqle Biomedical and Flo Health, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Birth Control Wearable manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Birth Control Wearable Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Birth Control Wearable Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Consumer-grade

Clinical-grade

Global Birth Control Wearable Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Birth Control Wearable Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Pharmacies

Online

Others

Global Birth Control Wearable Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Birth Control Wearable Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Birth Control Wearable revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Birth Control Wearable revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Birth Control Wearable sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Birth Control Wearable sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Natural Cycles

Clue Birth Control

Oura

AvaWomen

Inne.io

Cirqle Biomedical

Flo Health

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Birth Control Wearable Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Birth Control Wearable Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Birth Control Wearable Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Birth Control Wearable Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Birth Control Wearable Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Birth Control Wearable Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Birth Control Wearable Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Birth Control Wearable Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Birth Control Wearable Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Birth Control Wearable Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Birth Control Wearable Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Birth Control Wearable Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Birth Control Wearable Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Birth Control Wearable Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Birth Control Wearable Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Birth Control Wearable Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overvi

