Displacement Inductive Sensor Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
An inductive displacement sensor is a measuring instrument (also see Sensor) that utilises changes in output voltage when an armature moves in a coil for e.g. indirect displacement/position measurement. It operates like a differential transformer except that it uses only one coil and one moving armature.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Displacement Inductive Sensor in global, including the following market information:
Global Displacement Inductive Sensor Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Displacement Inductive Sensor Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)
Global top five Displacement Inductive Sensor companies in 2021 (%)
The global Displacement Inductive Sensor market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Laser Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Displacement Inductive Sensor include Maxcess, Balluff, Micro-Epsilon, OMRON, Keyence Corporation, Althen Sensors & Controls, Vishay, TE Connectivity and Panasonic, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Displacement Inductive Sensor manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Displacement Inductive Sensor Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Displacement Inductive Sensor Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Laser
Ultrasonic
Others
Global Displacement Inductive Sensor Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Displacement Inductive Sensor Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Automotive
Aerospace
Electricity
Semiconductor
Others
Global Displacement Inductive Sensor Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Displacement Inductive Sensor Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Displacement Inductive Sensor revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Displacement Inductive Sensor revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Displacement Inductive Sensor sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)
Key companies Displacement Inductive Sensor sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Maxcess
Balluff
Micro-Epsilon
OMRON
Keyence Corporation
Althen Sensors & Controls
Vishay
TE Connectivity
Panasonic
Bourns
Solartron Metrology
Senix
Trans-Tek
SIKO
MTI Instruments
PMC Engineering
Banner
Nexen Group
WayCon Positionsmesstechnik
Burster
MEGATRON
TWK
AMETEK
Novotechnik
TURCK
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Displacement Inductive Sensor Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Displacement Inductive Sensor Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Displacement Inductive Sensor Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Displacement Inductive Sensor Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Displacement Inductive Sensor Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Displacement Inductive Sensor Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Displacement Inductive Sensor Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Displacement Inductive Sensor Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Displacement Inductive Sensor Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Displacement Inductive Sensor Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Displacement Inductive Sensor Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Displacement Inductive Sensor Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Displacement Inductive Sensor Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Displacement Inductive Sensor Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Displacement Inductive Sensor Companies
3.8
