Displacement Inductive Sensor Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

An inductive displacement sensor is a measuring instrument (also see Sensor) that utilises changes in output voltage when an armature moves in a coil for e.g. indirect displacement/position measurement. It operates like a differential transformer except that it uses only one coil and one moving armature.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Displacement Inductive Sensor in global, including the following market information:

Global Displacement Inductive Sensor Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Displacement Inductive Sensor Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)

Global top five Displacement Inductive Sensor companies in 2021 (%)

The global Displacement Inductive Sensor market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Laser Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Displacement Inductive Sensor include Maxcess, Balluff, Micro-Epsilon, OMRON, Keyence Corporation, Althen Sensors & Controls, Vishay, TE Connectivity and Panasonic, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Displacement Inductive Sensor manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Displacement Inductive Sensor Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Displacement Inductive Sensor Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Laser

Ultrasonic

Others

Global Displacement Inductive Sensor Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Displacement Inductive Sensor Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Automotive

Aerospace

Electricity

Semiconductor

Others

Global Displacement Inductive Sensor Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Displacement Inductive Sensor Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Displacement Inductive Sensor revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Displacement Inductive Sensor revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Displacement Inductive Sensor sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)

Key companies Displacement Inductive Sensor sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Maxcess

Balluff

Micro-Epsilon

OMRON

Keyence Corporation

Althen Sensors & Controls

Vishay

TE Connectivity

Panasonic

Bourns

Solartron Metrology

Senix

Trans-Tek

SIKO

MTI Instruments

PMC Engineering

Banner

Nexen Group

WayCon Positionsmesstechnik

Burster

MEGATRON

TWK

AMETEK

Novotechnik

TURCK

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Displacement Inductive Sensor Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Displacement Inductive Sensor Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Displacement Inductive Sensor Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Displacement Inductive Sensor Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Displacement Inductive Sensor Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Displacement Inductive Sensor Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Displacement Inductive Sensor Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Displacement Inductive Sensor Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Displacement Inductive Sensor Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Displacement Inductive Sensor Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Displacement Inductive Sensor Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Displacement Inductive Sensor Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Displacement Inductive Sensor Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Displacement Inductive Sensor Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Displacement Inductive Sensor Companies

