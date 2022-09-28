Inductive Gauging Sensor Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
An inductive gauging sensor is used to measure position . They are usually used within harsh environments as they are generally robust and can deliver stable signals even in hostile environments. They use a contactless principle which gives them longer life and makes them highly reliable.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Inductive Gauging Sensor in global, including the following market information:
Global Inductive Gauging Sensor Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Inductive Gauging Sensor Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)
Global top five Inductive Gauging Sensor companies in 2021 (%)
The global Inductive Gauging Sensor market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
NPN Inductive Gauging Sensor Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Inductive Gauging Sensor include Keyence Corporation, Balluff, Micro-Epsilon, Omron, Curtiss-Wright, Vishay, Avago Technologies, Schneider Electric and IFM Electronic, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Inductive Gauging Sensor manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Inductive Gauging Sensor Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Inductive Gauging Sensor Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
NPN Inductive Gauging Sensor
PNP Inductive Gauging Sensor
Global Inductive Gauging Sensor Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Inductive Gauging Sensor Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Automotive
Aerospace & Defense
Environmental
Food & Beverage
Others
Global Inductive Gauging Sensor Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Inductive Gauging Sensor Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Inductive Gauging Sensor revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Inductive Gauging Sensor revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Inductive Gauging Sensor sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)
Key companies Inductive Gauging Sensor sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Keyence Corporation
Balluff
Micro-Epsilon
Omron
Curtiss-Wright
Vishay
Avago Technologies
Schneider Electric
IFM Electronic
Rockwell Automation
Honeywell International
Sick AG
Broadcom
Eaton
Panasonic
Bourns
Trans-Tek
TURCK
Nexen Group
Burster
MEGATRON
Baumer
Mesurex
WayCon Positionsmesstechnik
Pepperl+Fuchs
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Inductive Gauging Sensor Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Inductive Gauging Sensor Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Inductive Gauging Sensor Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Inductive Gauging Sensor Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Inductive Gauging Sensor Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Inductive Gauging Sensor Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Inductive Gauging Sensor Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Inductive Gauging Sensor Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Inductive Gauging Sensor Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Inductive Gauging Sensor Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Inductive Gauging Sensor Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Inductive Gauging Sensor Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Inductive Gauging Sensor Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Inductive Gauging Sensor Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Inductive Gauging Sensor Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Inductive Gauging Sensor Companies
4 S
