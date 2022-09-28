Machine Safety light Curtains Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Light curtains are opto-electronic devices that are used to safeguard personnel in the vicinity of moving machinery with the potential to cause harm such as presses, winders and palletisers. Light curtains can be used as an alternative to mechanical barriers and other forms of traditional machine guarding. By reducing the need for physical guards and barriers, light curtains can increase the maintainability of the equipment they are guarding. The operability and efficiency of machinery can also be improved by the use of light curtains by, for example, allowing easier access for semi-automatic procedures.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Machine Safety light Curtains in global, including the following market information:
Global Machine Safety light Curtains Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Machine Safety light Curtains Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)
Global top five Machine Safety light Curtains companies in 2021 (%)
The global Machine Safety light Curtains market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Type 2 Safety Light Curtains Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Machine Safety light Curtains include Omron, Keyence, Sick, ANHYUP, ReeR, Schlueter, Banner, Ifm electronic and Kcenn, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Machine Safety light Curtains manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Machine Safety light Curtains Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Machine Safety light Curtains Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Type 2 Safety Light Curtains
Type 4 Safety Light Curtains
Global Machine Safety light Curtains Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Machine Safety light Curtains Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Automotive
Semiconductor and Electronics
Food and Beverages
Healthcare
Others
Global Machine Safety light Curtains Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Machine Safety light Curtains Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Machine Safety light Curtains revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Machine Safety light Curtains revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Machine Safety light Curtains sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)
Key companies Machine Safety light Curtains sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Omron
Keyence
Sick
ANHYUP
ReeR
Schlueter
Banner
Ifm electronic
Kcenn
Pepperl+Fuchs
Leuze Electronic
Fiessler Elektronik
Rockwell Automation
Schneider Electric
ABB
Euchner
Panasonic
Wenglor Sensoric
Sensor Partners
Di-soric
Rockford Systems
Datalogic
IDEC Corporation
Wieland Electric
Treotham
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Machine Safety light Curtains Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Machine Safety light Curtains Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Machine Safety light Curtains Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Machine Safety light Curtains Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Machine Safety light Curtains Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Machine Safety light Curtains Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Machine Safety light Curtains Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Machine Safety light Curtains Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Machine Safety light Curtains Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Machine Safety light Curtains Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Machine Safety light Curtains Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Machine Safety light Curtains Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Machine Safety light Curtains Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Machine Safety light Curtains Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Machine Safety light Curtains Companies
3.8
