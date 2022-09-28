Rental Equipment Software Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Rental Equipment Software in Global, including the following market information:
Global Rental Equipment Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Rental Equipment Software market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Cloud-based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Rental Equipment Software include EZRentOut, Rentman, Booqable, HireHop, YoRent, Flex, Goodshuffle, Texada and Bounce Rental Solutions, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Rental Equipment Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Rental Equipment Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Rental Equipment Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Cloud-based
On-premises
Global Rental Equipment Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Rental Equipment Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Large Enterprises
SMEs
Global Rental Equipment Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Rental Equipment Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Rental Equipment Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Rental Equipment Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
EZRentOut
Rentman
Booqable
HireHop
YoRent
Flex
Goodshuffle
Texada
Bounce Rental Solutions
AlphaRENTAL
BoothBook
Current Cloud Rental
HireTrack NX
Quipli
RentalExpert
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Rental Equipment Software Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Rental Equipment Software Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Rental Equipment Software Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Rental Equipment Software Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Rental Equipment Software Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Rental Equipment Software Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Rental Equipment Software Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Rental Equipment Software Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Rental Equipment Software Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Rental Equipment Software Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Rental Equipment Software Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Rental Equipment Software Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Rental Equipment Software Companies
4 Market Si
