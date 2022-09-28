Equipment Rental Business Software Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Equipment Rental Business Software in Global, including the following market information:

Global Equipment Rental Business Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Equipment Rental Business Software market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Cloud-based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Equipment Rental Business Software include EZRentOut, Rentman, Booqable, HireHop, YoRent, Flex, Goodshuffle, Texada and Bounce Rental Solutions, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Equipment Rental Business Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Equipment Rental Business Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Equipment Rental Business Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Cloud-based

On-premises

Global Equipment Rental Business Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Equipment Rental Business Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Large Enterprises

SMEs

Global Equipment Rental Business Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Equipment Rental Business Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Equipment Rental Business Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Equipment Rental Business Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

EZRentOut

Rentman

Booqable

HireHop

YoRent

Flex

Goodshuffle

Texada

Bounce Rental Solutions

AlphaRENTAL

BoothBook

Current Cloud Rental

HireTrack NX

Quipli

RentalExpert

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Equipment Rental Business Software Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Equipment Rental Business Software Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Equipment Rental Business Software Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Equipment Rental Business Software Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Equipment Rental Business Software Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Equipment Rental Business Software Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Equipment Rental Business Software Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Equipment Rental Business Software Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Equipment Rental Business Software Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Equipment Rental Business Software Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Equipment Rental Business Software Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Equipment Rental Business Softwar

