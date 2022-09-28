Coaching Apps and Software Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Coaching Apps and Software in Global, including the following market information:
Global Coaching Apps and Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Coaching Apps and Software market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Cloud-based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Coaching Apps and Software include Quenza, HabitBull, Remente, Habitica, Coach.me, Symblify, PathSource, PTSD Coach and PE Coach, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Coaching Apps and Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Coaching Apps and Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Coaching Apps and Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Cloud-based
On-premises
Global Coaching Apps and Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Coaching Apps and Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Large Enterprises
SMEs
Global Coaching Apps and Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Coaching Apps and Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Coaching Apps and Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Coaching Apps and Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Quenza
HabitBull
Remente
Habitica
Coach.me
Symblify
PathSource
PTSD Coach
PE Coach
MasterCoach
Pluma
Life Coach Hub
Life Coach Office (LCO)
Satori
Coach Accountable
Vagaro
Acuity Scheduling
BirchPress
Cloverleaf
Omnify
Paperbell
Profi (Formerly Awarenow)
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Coaching Apps and Software Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Coaching Apps and Software Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Coaching Apps and Software Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Coaching Apps and Software Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Coaching Apps and Software Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Coaching Apps and Software Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Coaching Apps and Software Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Coaching Apps and Software Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Coaching Apps and Software Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Coaching Apps and Software Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Coaching Apps and Software Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Coaching Apps and Software Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Coaching Apps and Software Companies
