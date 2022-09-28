Medical Practice Management Platform Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Medical Practice Management Platform in Global, including the following market information:

Global Medical Practice Management Platform Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Medical Practice Management Platform market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Cloud-based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Medical Practice Management Platform include Adroit Infosystems, AdvancedMD, Allscripts, Aprima Medical Software, AthenaHealth, Bestosys Solutions, CareCloud, Cerner Corporation and ChartPerfect, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Medical Practice Management Platform companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Medical Practice Management Platform Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Medical Practice Management Platform Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Cloud-based

On-premises

Global Medical Practice Management Platform Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Medical Practice Management Platform Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Scheduling

Billing

Patient Records

Patient Portal

Other

Global Medical Practice Management Platform Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Medical Practice Management Platform Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Medical Practice Management Platform revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Medical Practice Management Platform revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Adroit Infosystems

AdvancedMD

Allscripts

Aprima Medical Software

AthenaHealth

Bestosys Solutions

CareCloud

Cerner Corporation

ChartPerfect

CollaborateMD

eClinicalWorks

Eclipse

Epic Systems

Genesis

Greenway Health

Henry Schein

Insta Health Solutions

McKesson Corporation

Meditab

MPN Software Systems

NexTech Systems

NextGen Healthcare

SimplePractice

TotalMD

Virence Health

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Medical Practice Management Platform Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Medical Practice Management Platform Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Medical Practice Management Platform Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Medical Practice Management Platform Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Medical Practice Management Platform Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Medical Practice Management Platform Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Medical Practice Management Platform Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Medical Practice Management Platform Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Medical Practice Management Platform Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Medical Practice Management Platform Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Medical Practice Management Platform Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Medical Pra

