Medical Practice Management Platform Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Medical Practice Management Platform in Global, including the following market information:
Global Medical Practice Management Platform Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Medical Practice Management Platform market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Cloud-based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Medical Practice Management Platform include Adroit Infosystems, AdvancedMD, Allscripts, Aprima Medical Software, AthenaHealth, Bestosys Solutions, CareCloud, Cerner Corporation and ChartPerfect, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Medical Practice Management Platform companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Medical Practice Management Platform Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Medical Practice Management Platform Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Cloud-based
On-premises
Global Medical Practice Management Platform Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Medical Practice Management Platform Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Scheduling
Billing
Patient Records
Patient Portal
Other
Global Medical Practice Management Platform Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Medical Practice Management Platform Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Medical Practice Management Platform revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Medical Practice Management Platform revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Adroit Infosystems
AdvancedMD
Allscripts
Aprima Medical Software
AthenaHealth
Bestosys Solutions
CareCloud
Cerner Corporation
ChartPerfect
CollaborateMD
eClinicalWorks
Eclipse
Epic Systems
Genesis
Greenway Health
Henry Schein
Insta Health Solutions
McKesson Corporation
Meditab
MPN Software Systems
NexTech Systems
NextGen Healthcare
SimplePractice
TotalMD
Virence Health
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Medical Practice Management Platform Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Medical Practice Management Platform Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Medical Practice Management Platform Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Medical Practice Management Platform Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Medical Practice Management Platform Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Medical Practice Management Platform Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Medical Practice Management Platform Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Medical Practice Management Platform Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Medical Practice Management Platform Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Medical Practice Management Platform Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Medical Practice Management Platform Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Medical Pra
