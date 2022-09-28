Outdoor LED Screen Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

A outdoor LED screen, or light emitting diode display, is a flat panel display that uses an array of light-emitting diodes as the video display. An LED display panel can be either a small display or part of a larger display. Theyare typically used outdoors in store signs and billboards, and in recent years have also become commonly used in destination signs on public transport vehicles or even as part of transparent glass area.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Outdoor LED Screen in global, including the following market information:

Global Outdoor LED Screen Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Outdoor LED Screen Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)

Global top five Outdoor LED Screen companies in 2021 (%)

The global Outdoor LED Screen market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Single Color Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Outdoor LED Screen include Daktronics, Samsung, Unilumin, Leyard, Absen, Lian Tronics, Lighthouse Technologies, Sansi and Yaham Electronics, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Outdoor LED Screen manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Outdoor LED Screen Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Outdoor LED Screen Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Single Color

Two-color/Three-color

Full Color

Global Outdoor LED Screen Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Outdoor LED Screen Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Advertising Media

Traffic and Safety

Gym

Others

Global Outdoor LED Screen Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Outdoor LED Screen Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Outdoor LED Screen revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Outdoor LED Screen revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Outdoor LED Screen sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)

Key companies Outdoor LED Screen sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Daktronics

Samsung

Unilumin

Leyard

Absen

Lian Tronics

Lighthouse Technologies

Sansi

Yaham Electronics

Ledman Optoelectronic

Lopu

Chipshow

INFiLED

Retop LED Display

QSTECH

Visual Led systems

Pro Display

Shenzhen Teeho Optoelectronic

Lightking Tech Group

Shenzhen Mary Photoelectricity (MRLED)

Shenzhen AOTO Electronics

Shenzhen CLT

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Outdoor LED Screen Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Outdoor LED Screen Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Outdoor LED Screen Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Outdoor LED Screen Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Outdoor LED Screen Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Outdoor LED Screen Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Outdoor LED Screen Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Outdoor LED Screen Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Outdoor LED Screen Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Outdoor LED Screen Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Outdoor LED Screen Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Outdoor LED Screen Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Outdoor LED Screen Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Outdoor LED Screen Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Outdoor LED Screen Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Outdoor LED Screen Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Outdoor LED Screen Market Siz

