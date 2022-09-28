Digital Bursting Strength Testers Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Digital burst strength testers are innovative machines used for measuring bursting strength of various products by applying hydraulic pressure through a rubber diaphragm on a circular area of the sample. They have become ideal solutions used across various industries for determining and evaluating the strength and performance (bursting strength) of materials such as paper, corrugated boards, paperboards, boxes and several other products.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Digital Bursting Strength Testers in global, including the following market information:

Global Digital Bursting Strength Testers Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Digital Bursting Strength Testers Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)

Global top five Digital Bursting Strength Testers companies in 2021 (%)

The global Digital Bursting Strength Testers market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Fully Automatic Digital Bursting Strength Testers Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Digital Bursting Strength Testers include EIE Instruments (Tech-Mech), ABB, SDL Atlas, Presto Group, Global Engineering, Qualitest International, Linux, James Heal and TESTEX, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Digital Bursting Strength Testers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Digital Bursting Strength Testers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Digital Bursting Strength Testers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Fully Automatic Digital Bursting Strength Testers

Semi-automatic Digital Bursting Strength Testers

Global Digital Bursting Strength Testers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Digital Bursting Strength Testers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Paper and Pulp Industry

Leather Industry

Textile Industry

Global Digital Bursting Strength Testers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Digital Bursting Strength Testers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Digital Bursting Strength Testers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Digital Bursting Strength Testers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Digital Bursting Strength Testers sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)

Key companies Digital Bursting Strength Testers sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

EIE Instruments (Tech-Mech)

ABB

SDL Atlas

Presto Group

Global Engineering

Qualitest International

Linux

James Heal

TESTEX

IDM Instruments

Nova Engineers and Instruments

Ubique Systems

TMI Group

Thwing-Albert Instrument

GESTER

Vertex Engineers & Associates

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Digital Bursting Strength Testers Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Digital Bursting Strength Testers Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Digital Bursting Strength Testers Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Digital Bursting Strength Testers Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Digital Bursting Strength Testers Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Digital Bursting Strength Testers Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Digital Bursting Strength Testers Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Digital Bursting Strength Testers Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Digital Bursting Strength Testers Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Digital Bursting Strength Testers Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Digital Bursting Strength Testers Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Digital Bursting Strength Testers Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Digital Bursting Strength Testers Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Digital Bursting Strength Testers Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tie

