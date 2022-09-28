Eddy Current Probes Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Eddy current probes are a non-destructive testing tool. An alternating current is passed through the coils in the eddy-current probe, creating an oscillating magnetic field. When the probe is used on conductive materials such as metal parts, the circulating flow of electrons will pass through the metal material. This in turn generates its own magnetic field, which interacts with the coils in the probe.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Eddy Current Probes in global, including the following market information:

Global Eddy Current Probes Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Eddy Current Probes Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)

Global top five Eddy Current Probes companies in 2021 (%)

The global Eddy Current Probes market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Tubing Probes Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Eddy Current Probes include Zetec, Marposs, UniWest, Baker Hughes, Waygate Technologies, WayCon Positionsmesstechnik, SKF, IRD Mechanalysis and Guangzhou Kunhou Testing Technology and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Eddy Current Probes manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Eddy Current Probes Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Eddy Current Probes Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Tubing Probes

Surface Array Probes

Global Eddy Current Probes Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Eddy Current Probes Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Military/Aerospace

Automotive Manufacturing

Electric Power

Petroleum and Chemical

Others

Global Eddy Current Probes Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Eddy Current Probes Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Eddy Current Probes revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Eddy Current Probes revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Eddy Current Probes sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)

Key companies Eddy Current Probes sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Zetec

Marposs

UniWest

Baker Hughes

Waygate Technologies

WayCon Positionsmesstechnik

SKF

IRD Mechanalysis

Guangzhou Kunhou Testing Technology

Shanghai Cangxin Electronic Technology

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Eddy Current Probes Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Eddy Current Probes Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Eddy Current Probes Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Eddy Current Probes Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Eddy Current Probes Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Eddy Current Probes Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Eddy Current Probes Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Eddy Current Probes Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Eddy Current Probes Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Eddy Current Probes Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Eddy Current Probes Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Eddy Current Probes Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Eddy Current Probes Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Eddy Current Probes Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Eddy Current Probes Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Eddy Current Probes Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Eddy Current

