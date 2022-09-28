Lightning Isolators Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Lightning isolators is a device used on electric power transmission and telecommunication systems to protect the insulation and conductors of the system from the damaging effects of lightning.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Lightning Isolators in global, including the following market information:
Global Lightning Isolators Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Lightning Isolators Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)
Global top five Lightning Isolators companies in 2021 (%)
The global Lightning Isolators market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Rod Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Lightning Isolators include ABB, Siemens, Hubbell, Eaton, TOSHIBA, Tridelta Meidensha, Streamer, Lamco and Shreem, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Lightning Isolators manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Lightning Isolators Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Lightning Isolators Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Rod
Sphere
Horn
Others
Global Lightning Isolators Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Lightning Isolators Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Residential
Commercial
Industrial
Global Lightning Isolators Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Lightning Isolators Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Lightning Isolators revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Lightning Isolators revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Lightning Isolators sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)
Key companies Lightning Isolators sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
ABB
Siemens
Hubbell
Eaton
TOSHIBA
Tridelta Meidensha
Streamer
Lamco
Shreem
Ensto
GE Grid
Fushun Electric Porcelain
FVA Electric Apparatus
Silver Star
Yikun Electric
Henan Pinggao Electric
Hengda ZJ
China XD
ORIENT ELECTRIC INTERNATIONAL
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Lightning Isolators Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Lightning Isolators Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Lightning Isolators Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Lightning Isolators Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Lightning Isolators Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Lightning Isolators Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Lightning Isolators Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Lightning Isolators Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Lightning Isolators Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Lightning Isolators Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Lightning Isolators Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Lightning Isolators Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Lightning Isolators Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Lightning Isolators Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Lightning Isolators Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Lightning Isolators Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Lightning Iso
