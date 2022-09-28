Corrugated Packaging for Auto Parts Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Corrugated Packaging for Auto Parts in global, including the following market information:
Global Corrugated Packaging for Auto Parts Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Corrugated Packaging for Auto Parts Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Corrugated Packaging for Auto Parts companies in 2021 (%)
The global Corrugated Packaging for Auto Parts market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Reusable Packaging Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Corrugated Packaging for Auto Parts include Nefab Group, Victory Packaging, Sealed Air Corporation, Mondi Group, DS Smith, Smurfit Kappa Group, Encase, Pacific Packaging Products and Sunbelt Paper & Packaging, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Corrugated Packaging for Auto Parts manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Corrugated Packaging for Auto Parts Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Corrugated Packaging for Auto Parts Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Reusable Packaging
Disposable Packaging
Global Corrugated Packaging for Auto Parts Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Corrugated Packaging for Auto Parts Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
OEM
Automotive Aftermarket
Global Corrugated Packaging for Auto Parts Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Corrugated Packaging for Auto Parts Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Corrugated Packaging for Auto Parts revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Corrugated Packaging for Auto Parts revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Corrugated Packaging for Auto Parts sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Corrugated Packaging for Auto Parts sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Nefab Group
Victory Packaging
Sealed Air Corporation
Mondi Group
DS Smith
Smurfit Kappa Group
Encase
Pacific Packaging Products
Sunbelt Paper & Packaging
Corrugated Case
OrCon Industries
Kunert Wellpappe Biebesheim
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Corrugated Packaging for Auto Parts Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Corrugated Packaging for Auto Parts Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Corrugated Packaging for Auto Parts Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Corrugated Packaging for Auto Parts Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Corrugated Packaging for Auto Parts Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Corrugated Packaging for Auto Parts Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Corrugated Packaging for Auto Parts Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Corrugated Packaging for Auto Parts Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Corrugated Packaging for Auto Parts Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Corrugated Packaging for Auto Parts Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Corrugated Packaging for Auto Parts Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Corrugated Packaging for Auto Parts Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Corrugated Packaging for Auto Parts Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Corrugated Packaging for Auto Parts Players in Global Market
