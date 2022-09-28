Food Corrugated Box Packaging Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Food Corrugated Box Packaging in global, including the following market information:
Global Food Corrugated Box Packaging Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Food Corrugated Box Packaging Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Food Corrugated Box Packaging companies in 2021 (%)
The global Food Corrugated Box Packaging market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Half-Slotted Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Food Corrugated Box Packaging include Stora Enso, Smurfit Kappa, Westrock, APP, Ahlstrom, Mondi, DS Smith, International paper and Detmold Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Food Corrugated Box Packaging manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Food Corrugated Box Packaging Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Food Corrugated Box Packaging Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Half-Slotted
Regular Slotted
Others
Global Food Corrugated Box Packaging Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Food Corrugated Box Packaging Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Frozen Food
Fresh Food
Dry Food
Others
Global Food Corrugated Box Packaging Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Food Corrugated Box Packaging Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Food Corrugated Box Packaging revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Food Corrugated Box Packaging revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Food Corrugated Box Packaging sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Food Corrugated Box Packaging sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Stora Enso
Smurfit Kappa
Westrock
APP
Ahlstrom
Mondi
DS Smith
International paper
Detmold Group
Metsa Board Corporation
Oji
Sun Paper Group
Yibin Paper
Sappi Global
Arjowiggins
KAN Special Materials
Walki
SCG Packaging
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Food Corrugated Box Packaging Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Food Corrugated Box Packaging Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Food Corrugated Box Packaging Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Food Corrugated Box Packaging Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Food Corrugated Box Packaging Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Food Corrugated Box Packaging Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Food Corrugated Box Packaging Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Food Corrugated Box Packaging Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Food Corrugated Box Packaging Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Food Corrugated Box Packaging Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Food Corrugated Box Packaging Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Food Corrugated Box Packaging Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Food Corrugated Box Packaging Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Food Corrugated Box Packaging Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Food Corrugated Box Packaging Companies
