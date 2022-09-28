Weighing Boat Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Weighing boats are ideal for general-purpose weighing, evaporating, dispensing, and storing applications. Compatible with balances and dryers, these pans support precise measurements. Available in flat-bottomed circle, hexagon, and diamond shaped dishes that pack away neatly. Crimped edges give aluminum models additional sturdiness while naturally durable material models have smooth edges for minimum sample loss while pouring. Glass funnel weighing boats have a pouring neck to prevent accidental spilling when handling or transferring hazardous materials.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Weighing Boat in global, including the following market information:

Global Weighing Boat Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Weighing Boat Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Weighing Boat companies in 2021 (%)

The global Weighing Boat market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Plastic Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Weighing Boat include Heathrow Scientific, Electron Microscopy Sciences(EMS), Abdos Labtech, Chemglass, Boekel Scientific, VELP Scientifica, Alpha Resources, Macherey-Nagel and Health Care Logistics, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Weighing Boat manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Weighing Boat Market, by Material, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Weighing Boat Market Segment Percentages, by Material, 2021 (%)

Plastic

Grass

Metal

Others

Global Weighing Boat Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Weighing Boat Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Laboratory

Pharmacy

Others

Global Weighing Boat Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Weighing Boat Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Weighing Boat revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Weighing Boat revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Weighing Boat sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Weighing Boat sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Heathrow Scientific

Electron Microscopy Sciences(EMS)

Abdos Labtech

Chemglass

Boekel Scientific

VELP Scientifica

Alpha Resources

Macherey-Nagel

Health Care Logistics

DWK Life Sciences

LP Italiana

Auxilab

Cytiva

Apex Scientific

Reagents

Methohm

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Weighing Boat Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Material

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Weighing Boat Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Weighing Boat Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Weighing Boat Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Weighing Boat Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Weighing Boat Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Weighing Boat Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Weighing Boat Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Weighing Boat Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Weighing Boat Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Weighing Boat Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Weighing Boat Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Weighing Boat Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Weighing Boat Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Weighing Boat Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Weighing Boat Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Material – Global Weighing Boat Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Plastic

4.1.3 Grass

4

