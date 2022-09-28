Vehicle Crash Test Services Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Vehicle Crash Test Services in Global, including the following market information:
Global Vehicle Crash Test Services Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Vehicle Crash Test Services market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Passive Safety Testing Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Vehicle Crash Test Services include Millbrook Proving Ground, Continental Group, Calspan, DEKRA, TASS International, MESSRING, Cellbond, IAV and Autoliv and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Vehicle Crash Test Services companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Vehicle Crash Test Services Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Vehicle Crash Test Services Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Passive Safety Testing
Active Safety Testing
Global Vehicle Crash Test Services Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Vehicle Crash Test Services Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Passenger Car
Commercial Vehicle
Global Vehicle Crash Test Services Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Vehicle Crash Test Services Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Vehicle Crash Test Services revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Vehicle Crash Test Services revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Millbrook Proving Ground
Continental Group
Calspan
DEKRA
TASS International
MESSRING
Cellbond
IAV
Autoliv
APV Test Centre
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Vehicle Crash Test Services Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Vehicle Crash Test Services Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Vehicle Crash Test Services Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Vehicle Crash Test Services Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Vehicle Crash Test Services Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Vehicle Crash Test Services Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Vehicle Crash Test Services Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Vehicle Crash Test Services Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Vehicle Crash Test Services Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Vehicle Crash Test Services Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Vehicle Crash Test Services Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Vehicle Crash Test Services Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Vehicle Crash Test Servi
