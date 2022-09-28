Luxury Leisure Furniture Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Luxury Leisure Furniture in global, including the following market information:
Global Luxury Leisure Furniture Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Luxury Leisure Furniture Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Luxury Leisure Furniture companies in 2021 (%)
The global Luxury Leisure Furniture market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Indoor Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Luxury Leisure Furniture include Restoration Hardware, Hooker Furniture Corporation, Knoll, Brown Jordan, Kimball Hospitality, Poltrona Frau, Gold Phoenix, Roche Bobois and Scavolini S.p.A., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Luxury Leisure Furniture manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Luxury Leisure Furniture Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Luxury Leisure Furniture Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Indoor
Outdoor
Global Luxury Leisure Furniture Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Luxury Leisure Furniture Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Home
Commercial
Others
Global Luxury Leisure Furniture Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Luxury Leisure Furniture Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Luxury Leisure Furniture revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Luxury Leisure Furniture revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Luxury Leisure Furniture sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Luxury Leisure Furniture sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Restoration Hardware
Hooker Furniture Corporation
Knoll
Brown Jordan
Kimball Hospitality
Poltrona Frau
Gold Phoenix
Roche Bobois
Scavolini S.p.A.
B&B Italia
Minotti
Ligne Roset
Luxury Living Group (Fendi Casa)
Suyen Furniture Group
Fitz Hansen
Kettal
Eichholtz
Interi Furniture
Turri S.r.l.
Paola Lenti
Edra
Manutti
Boca do Lobo
Muebles Pico
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Luxury Leisure Furniture Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Luxury Leisure Furniture Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Luxury Leisure Furniture Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Luxury Leisure Furniture Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Luxury Leisure Furniture Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Luxury Leisure Furniture Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Luxury Leisure Furniture Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Luxury Leisure Furniture Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Luxury Leisure Furniture Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Luxury Leisure Furniture Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Luxury Leisure Furniture Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Luxury Leisure Furniture Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Luxury Leisure Furniture Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Luxury Leisure Furniture Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Luxury Leisure Furniture Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Luxury Leisure Furniture Companies
