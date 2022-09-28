Concrete Polishing Machine Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Concrete Polishing Machine in global, including the following market information:
Global Concrete Polishing Machine Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Concrete Polishing Machine Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)
Global top five Concrete Polishing Machine companies in 2021 (%)
The global Concrete Polishing Machine market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Walk-behind Polishing Machine Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Concrete Polishing Machine include Bartell, Shuanglong Machinery, Husqvarna, Fujian Xingyi polishing machine, MIKEA, Soma Specialties, Lavina Superabrasive, Concrete Polishing HQ and Klinsystem, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Concrete Polishing Machine manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Concrete Polishing Machine Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Concrete Polishing Machine Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Walk-behind Polishing Machine
Wheel Polisher
Others
Global Concrete Polishing Machine Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Concrete Polishing Machine Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Building Exterior Polishing
Concrete Floor Polishing
Others
Global Concrete Polishing Machine Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Concrete Polishing Machine Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Concrete Polishing Machine revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Concrete Polishing Machine revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Concrete Polishing Machine sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)
Key companies Concrete Polishing Machine sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Bartell
Shuanglong Machinery
Husqvarna
Fujian Xingyi polishing machine
MIKEA
Soma Specialties
Lavina Superabrasive
Concrete Polishing HQ
Klinsystem
Smart Hire Concrete Care
Bimack
Surie Polex Industries
Klindex
Diamatic
Jining Oking Tec
ASL Machines
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Concrete Polishing Machine Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Concrete Polishing Machine Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Concrete Polishing Machine Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Concrete Polishing Machine Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Concrete Polishing Machine Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Concrete Polishing Machine Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Concrete Polishing Machine Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Concrete Polishing Machine Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Concrete Polishing Machine Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Concrete Polishing Machine Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Concrete Polishing Machine Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Concrete Polishing Machine Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Concrete Polishing Machine Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Concrete Polishing Machine Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Concrete Polishing Machine Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Concrete
