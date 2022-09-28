Single Disc Floor Cleaning Machine Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Single Disc Floor Cleaning Machine in global, including the following market information:
Global Single Disc Floor Cleaning Machine Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Single Disc Floor Cleaning Machine Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)
Global top five Single Disc Floor Cleaning Machine companies in 2021 (%)
The global Single Disc Floor Cleaning Machine market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Walk-behind Cleaning Machine Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Single Disc Floor Cleaning Machine include B & G Cleaning Systems, New Age Cleaning, Nilfisk Group, IP Cleaning, Aman Cleaning Equipments, Staehle Group, Roots Multiclean, Cleantools and IMEC, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Single Disc Floor Cleaning Machine manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Single Disc Floor Cleaning Machine Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Single Disc Floor Cleaning Machine Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Walk-behind Cleaning Machine
Wheel Cleaner
Others
Global Single Disc Floor Cleaning Machine Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Single Disc Floor Cleaning Machine Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Residential
Commercial
Global Single Disc Floor Cleaning Machine Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Single Disc Floor Cleaning Machine Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Single Disc Floor Cleaning Machine revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Single Disc Floor Cleaning Machine revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Single Disc Floor Cleaning Machine sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)
Key companies Single Disc Floor Cleaning Machine sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
B & G Cleaning Systems
New Age Cleaning
Nilfisk Group
IP Cleaning
Aman Cleaning Equipments
Staehle Group
Roots Multiclean
Cleantools
IMEC
Cleanfloor Equipments
Biemmedue
Eurotek
Diversey
Ghibli
Guangdong Baxter Industrial
Ezytek Clean
Zhongshan (GZ) JPET-Clean
Nido Machineries
Magnificent Cleaning Equipment
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Single Disc Floor Cleaning Machine Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Single Disc Floor Cleaning Machine Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Single Disc Floor Cleaning Machine Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Single Disc Floor Cleaning Machine Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Single Disc Floor Cleaning Machine Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Single Disc Floor Cleaning Machine Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Single Disc Floor Cleaning Machine Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Single Disc Floor Cleaning Machine Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Single Disc Floor Cleaning Machine Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Single Disc Floor Cleaning Machine Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Single Disc Floor Cleaning Machine Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Single Disc Floor Cleaning Machine Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Single Disc Floor Cleaning Machine Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Single Disc Floor Cleaning Machine Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List
