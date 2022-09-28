In-Center Dialysis Equipment Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
In-center hemodialysis is when a person goes to a dialysis center for their hemodialysis treatments. Hemodialysis is a treatment that filters the blood of wastes and extra fluid when the kidneys are no longer able to perform this function.
This report contains market size and forecasts of In-Center Dialysis Equipment in global, including the following market information:
Global In-Center Dialysis Equipment Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global In-Center Dialysis Equipment Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)
Global top five In-Center Dialysis Equipment companies in 2021 (%)
The global In-Center Dialysis Equipment market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Hemodialysis Machine Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of In-Center Dialysis Equipment include Fresenius, Toray, Paragon Medical, NxStage Medical, Inc, Quanta Dialysis Technologies, Outset Medical, Baxter, SWS Hemodialysis Care and Medtronic (Bellco), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the In-Center Dialysis Equipment manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global In-Center Dialysis Equipment Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global In-Center Dialysis Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Hemodialysis Machine
Reverse Osmosis Machine
Others
Global In-Center Dialysis Equipment Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global In-Center Dialysis Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hospital
Specialist Clinic
Others
Global In-Center Dialysis Equipment Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global In-Center Dialysis Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies In-Center Dialysis Equipment revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies In-Center Dialysis Equipment revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies In-Center Dialysis Equipment sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)
Key companies In-Center Dialysis Equipment sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Fresenius
Toray
Paragon Medical
NxStage Medical, Inc
Quanta Dialysis Technologies
Outset Medical
Baxter
SWS Hemodialysis Care
Medtronic (Bellco)
B.Braun
Nikkiso
Asahi Kasei
Rockwell Medical
Jiangxi Sanxin Medtec
Weigao
Chief Medical Supplies
Farmasol
Renacon Pharma
Nipro Corporation
DaVita Healthcare Partners, Inc.
Asahi Kasei
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 In-Center Dialysis Equipment Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global In-Center Dialysis Equipment Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global In-Center Dialysis Equipment Overall Market Size
2.1 Global In-Center Dialysis Equipment Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global In-Center Dialysis Equipment Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global In-Center Dialysis Equipment Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top In-Center Dialysis Equipment Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global In-Center Dialysis Equipment Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global In-Center Dialysis Equipment Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global In-Center Dialysis Equipment Sales by Companies
3.5 Global In-Center Dialysis Equipment Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 In-Center Dialysis Equipment Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers In-Center Dialysis Equipment Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 In-Center Dialysis Equipment Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 In-Center Dialysis Equipment Companies
3.8.2 List of Glob
