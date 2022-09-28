Groundwater Purification Systems Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Groundwater purification system refers to the purification and treatment of groundwater so that it can be used as a commercial or drinking standard.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Groundwater Purification Systems in global, including the following market information:
Global Groundwater Purification Systems Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Groundwater Purification Systems Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)
Global top five Groundwater Purification Systems companies in 2021 (%)
The global Groundwater Purification Systems market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
UV Lamp Illumination Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Groundwater Purification Systems include Heraeus, Filtra-Systems, Koop Watermanagement, RICCOBONI HOLDING Srl, TIGG, Caminos de Agua, AST Bead Filter Solutions, uv-technik and Artechno Growsystems, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Groundwater Purification Systems manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Groundwater Purification Systems Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Groundwater Purification Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
UV Lamp Illumination
Media Filtration
Others
Global Groundwater Purification Systems Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Groundwater Purification Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Chemical Industry
Food & Beverage
Others
Global Groundwater Purification Systems Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Groundwater Purification Systems Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Groundwater Purification Systems revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Groundwater Purification Systems revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Groundwater Purification Systems sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)
Key companies Groundwater Purification Systems sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Heraeus
Filtra-Systems
Koop Watermanagement
RICCOBONI HOLDING Srl
TIGG
Caminos de Agua
AST Bead Filter Solutions
uv-technik
Artechno Growsystems
DESOTEC
Kurita America
Clear Aqua Technologies P. Ltd.
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Groundwater Purification Systems Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Groundwater Purification Systems Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Groundwater Purification Systems Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Groundwater Purification Systems Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Groundwater Purification Systems Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Groundwater Purification Systems Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Groundwater Purification Systems Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Groundwater Purification Systems Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Groundwater Purification Systems Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Groundwater Purification Systems Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Groundwater Purification Systems Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Groundwater Purification Systems Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Groundwater Purification Systems Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Groundwater Purification Systems Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Groundwate
