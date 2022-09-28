Anchor Drilling Rig Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Anchor Drilling Rig in global, including the following market information:

Global Anchor Drilling Rig Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Anchor Drilling Rig Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Anchor Drilling Rig companies in 2021 (%)

The global Anchor Drilling Rig market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Crawler Anchor Drilling Rig Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Anchor Drilling Rig include KLEMM Bohrtechnik, Comacchio, Wuxi Mineral Exploration Machinery General Factory, Rancheng Machinery, Anman Construction Machinery, BAUER Maschinen, Gold M& E Equipment, Hanfa Prospecting Machinery and Glorytek Industry, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Anchor Drilling Rig manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Anchor Drilling Rig Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Anchor Drilling Rig Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Crawler Anchor Drilling Rig

Top Driven Anchor Drilling Rig

Slope Anchor Drilling Rig

Global Anchor Drilling Rig Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Anchor Drilling Rig Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

High-speed Railway

Urban Subway

Tunnel

Water Conservancy Construction

Others

Global Anchor Drilling Rig Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Anchor Drilling Rig Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Anchor Drilling Rig revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Anchor Drilling Rig revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Anchor Drilling Rig sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Anchor Drilling Rig sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

KLEMM Bohrtechnik

Comacchio

Wuxi Mineral Exploration Machinery General Factory

Rancheng Machinery

Anman Construction Machinery

BAUER Maschinen

Gold M& E Equipment

Hanfa Prospecting Machinery

Glorytek Industry

Yutong Group

China Geological Equipment

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Anchor Drilling Rig Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Anchor Drilling Rig Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Anchor Drilling Rig Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Anchor Drilling Rig Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Anchor Drilling Rig Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Anchor Drilling Rig Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Anchor Drilling Rig Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Anchor Drilling Rig Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Anchor Drilling Rig Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Anchor Drilling Rig Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Anchor Drilling Rig Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Anchor Drilling Rig Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Anchor Drilling Rig Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Anchor Drilling Rig Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Anchor Drilling Rig Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Anchor Drilling Rig Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Anchor Drilli

