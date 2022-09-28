Floor Scraper Rental Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Floor Scraper Rental in Global, including the following market information:
Global Floor Scraper Rental Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Floor Scraper Rental market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Ride-on Floor Scraper Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Floor Scraper Rental include Menard, Sunbelt Rentals, United Rentals, Groupe Lou-Tec, Simplex, The Chas. E. Phipps, Durante Rentals, AC&E Rentals and Aztec Rental, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Floor Scraper Rental companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Floor Scraper Rental Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Floor Scraper Rental Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Ride-on Floor Scraper
Walk-behind Floor Scraper
Global Floor Scraper Rental Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Floor Scraper Rental Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Commercial
Industrial
Others
Global Floor Scraper Rental Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Floor Scraper Rental Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Floor Scraper Rental revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Floor Scraper Rental revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Menard
Sunbelt Rentals
United Rentals
Groupe Lou-Tec
Simplex
The Chas. E. Phipps
Durante Rentals
AC&E Rentals
Aztec Rental
Gap Power
Cooper Equipment Rentals
Jordan Power Cleaning Equipment
Durante Equipment
Kheng Sun Hiring Equipments
Pasco Rentals
A&B Tool Rentals
Pro Tool & Supply
Sharecost Rentals & Sales
HSS Hire
Pantheon
A1 Rent-Alls
Sabre Rentals
Princeton Rental
Reddy Rents
The Duke
Semcore II Rental Center
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Floor Scraper Rental Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Floor Scraper Rental Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Floor Scraper Rental Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Floor Scraper Rental Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Floor Scraper Rental Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Floor Scraper Rental Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Floor Scraper Rental Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Floor Scraper Rental Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Floor Scraper Rental Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Floor Scraper Rental Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Floor Scraper Rental Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Floor Scraper Rental Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Floor Scraper Rental Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by Type – Global
