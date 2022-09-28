Brushless Cordless Angle Grinder Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Brushless Cordless Angle Grinder in global, including the following market information:

Global Brushless Cordless Angle Grinder Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Brushless Cordless Angle Grinder Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Brushless Cordless Angle Grinder companies in 2021 (%)

The global Brushless Cordless Angle Grinder market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

18-Volt Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Brushless Cordless Angle Grinder include TECCPO, DEWALT, Hilti, Lowe’s(Kobalt), Flex, Metabo HPT, CRAFTSMAN, Bosch and WORX, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Brushless Cordless Angle Grinder manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Brushless Cordless Angle Grinder Market, by Battery Voltage, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Brushless Cordless Angle Grinder Market Segment Percentages, by Battery Voltage, 2021 (%)

18-Volt

20-Volt

24-Volt

36-Volt

Others

Global Brushless Cordless Angle Grinder Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Brushless Cordless Angle Grinder Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Cutting Rebar

Grinding Metal

Others

Global Brushless Cordless Angle Grinder Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Brushless Cordless Angle Grinder Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Brushless Cordless Angle Grinder revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Brushless Cordless Angle Grinder revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Brushless Cordless Angle Grinder sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Brushless Cordless Angle Grinder sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

TECCPO

DEWALT

Hilti

Lowe’s(Kobalt)

Flex

Metabo HPT

CRAFTSMAN

Bosch

WORX

Makita

Emerson Electric

WEN

KIMO

STAHLWERK Schweissger?te

RIDGID

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Brushless Cordless Angle Grinder Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Battery Voltage

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Brushless Cordless Angle Grinder Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Brushless Cordless Angle Grinder Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Brushless Cordless Angle Grinder Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Brushless Cordless Angle Grinder Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Brushless Cordless Angle Grinder Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Brushless Cordless Angle Grinder Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Brushless Cordless Angle Grinder Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Brushless Cordless Angle Grinder Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Brushless Cordless Angle Grinder Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Brushless Cordless Angle Grinder Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Brushless Cordless Angle Grinder Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Brushless Cordless Angle Grinder Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Brushless Cordless Angle Grinder Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1

