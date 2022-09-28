Portable Security Alarm Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Portable Security Alarm in global, including the following market information:

Global Portable Security Alarm Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Portable Security Alarm Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Portable Security Alarm companies in 2021 (%)

The global Portable Security Alarm market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Rechargeable Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Portable Security Alarm include Tattletale, DEWALT, Mimiq, Flipo, Lookout Portable Security, Moore Protection, COBS, Sabre and Steal Armor and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Portable Security Alarm manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Portable Security Alarm Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Portable Security Alarm Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Rechargeable

Battery Operated

Global Portable Security Alarm Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Portable Security Alarm Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Construction Companies

Parks

Schools

Personal

Others

Global Portable Security Alarm Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Portable Security Alarm Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Portable Security Alarm revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Portable Security Alarm revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Portable Security Alarm sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Portable Security Alarm sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Tattletale

DEWALT

Mimiq

Flipo

Lookout Portable Security

Moore Protection

COBS

Sabre

Steal Armor

Anker Innovations

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Portable Security Alarm Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Portable Security Alarm Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Portable Security Alarm Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Portable Security Alarm Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Portable Security Alarm Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Portable Security Alarm Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Portable Security Alarm Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Portable Security Alarm Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Portable Security Alarm Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Portable Security Alarm Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Portable Security Alarm Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Portable Security Alarm Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Portable Security Alarm Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Portable Security Alarm Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Portable Security Alarm Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Portable Security Alarm Companies

4 Sights by Product

