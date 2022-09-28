Enclosed Air Compressor Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Enclosed Air Compressor in global, including the following market information:

Global Enclosed Air Compressor Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Enclosed Air Compressor Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Enclosed Air Compressor companies in 2021 (%)

The global Enclosed Air Compressor market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Enclosed Rotary Screw Air Compressor Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Enclosed Air Compressor include Amico Corporation, Arctic Compressor, Mattei, Atlas Copco, BeaconMedaes, Compressed Air Systems, Rogers Machinery Company, Inc and Denair, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Enclosed Air Compressor manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Enclosed Air Compressor Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Enclosed Air Compressor Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Enclosed Rotary Screw Air Compressor

Enclosed Scroll Air Compressor

Global Enclosed Air Compressor Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Enclosed Air Compressor Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospital

Clinic

Others

Global Enclosed Air Compressor Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Enclosed Air Compressor Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Enclosed Air Compressor revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Enclosed Air Compressor revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Enclosed Air Compressor sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Enclosed Air Compressor sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Amico Corporation

Arctic Compressor

Mattei

Atlas Copco

BeaconMedaes

Compressed Air Systems

Rogers Machinery Company, Inc

Denair

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Enclosed Air Compressor Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Enclosed Air Compressor Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Enclosed Air Compressor Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Enclosed Air Compressor Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Enclosed Air Compressor Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Enclosed Air Compressor Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Enclosed Air Compressor Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Enclosed Air Compressor Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Enclosed Air Compressor Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Enclosed Air Compressor Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Enclosed Air Compressor Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Enclosed Air Compressor Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Enclosed Air Compressor Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Enclosed Air Compressor Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Enclosed Air Compressor Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Enclosed Air Compressor Companies

4 Sights by Product

