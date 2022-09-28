Digital Angle Gauge Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Digital Angle Gauge in global, including the following market information:
Global Digital Angle Gauge Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Digital Angle Gauge Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Digital Angle Gauge companies in 2021 (%)
The global Digital Angle Gauge market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
0-180? Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Digital Angle Gauge include Klein, Wixey Tools, CMT Orange Tools, Menard, Beta, Bosch, STABILA, Luna Group and Intercomp, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Digital Angle Gauge manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Digital Angle Gauge Market, by Angle Range, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Digital Angle Gauge Market Segment Percentages, by Angle Range, 2021 (%)
0-180?
0-220?
0-270?
0-360?
Others
Global Digital Angle Gauge Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Digital Angle Gauge Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Decoration
Construction Site
Others
Global Digital Angle Gauge Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Digital Angle Gauge Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Digital Angle Gauge revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Digital Angle Gauge revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Digital Angle Gauge sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Digital Angle Gauge sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Klein
Wixey Tools
CMT Orange Tools
Menard
Beta
Bosch
STABILA
Luna Group
Intercomp
EasyEdge
Grizzly Industrial
Imex Tools
XpertMatic
Holzmann Maschinen
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Digital Angle Gauge Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Angle Range
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Digital Angle Gauge Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Digital Angle Gauge Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Digital Angle Gauge Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Digital Angle Gauge Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Digital Angle Gauge Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Digital Angle Gauge Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Digital Angle Gauge Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Digital Angle Gauge Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Digital Angle Gauge Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Digital Angle Gauge Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Digital Angle Gauge Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Digital Angle Gauge Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Digital Angle Gauge Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Digital Angle Gauge Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Digital Angle Gauge Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Angle Range – Global
