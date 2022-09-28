Medical Gas Ball Valves Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Medical Gas Ball Valves in global, including the following market information:
Global Medical Gas Ball Valves Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Medical Gas Ball Valves Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Medical Gas Ball Valves companies in 2021 (%)
The global Medical Gas Ball Valves market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Copper Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Medical Gas Ball Valves include NIBCO, Amico Corporation, US Valve LLC, Jomar Valve, Milwaukee Valve Company, LLC, BeaconMedaes, Air Liquide Medical Systems, Powerex and M and M Control Service, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Medical Gas Ball Valves manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Medical Gas Ball Valves Market, by Material, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Medical Gas Ball Valves Market Segment Percentages, by Material, 2021 (%)
Copper
Brass
Global Medical Gas Ball Valves Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Medical Gas Ball Valves Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Carbon Dioxide Transport
Oxygen Transport
Other Medical Gas Transport
Global Medical Gas Ball Valves Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Medical Gas Ball Valves Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Medical Gas Ball Valves revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Medical Gas Ball Valves revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Medical Gas Ball Valves sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Medical Gas Ball Valves sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
NIBCO
Amico Corporation
US Valve LLC
Jomar Valve
Milwaukee Valve Company, LLC
BeaconMedaes
Air Liquide Medical Systems
Powerex
M and M Control Service
SVF Flow Controls
Greggersen
Ningbo Doway M and E Co., Ltd
Zhejiang JUFAN Copper Industry Co., Ltd
AmcareMed
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Medical Gas Ball Valves Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Material
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Medical Gas Ball Valves Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Medical Gas Ball Valves Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Medical Gas Ball Valves Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Medical Gas Ball Valves Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Medical Gas Ball Valves Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Medical Gas Ball Valves Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Medical Gas Ball Valves Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Medical Gas Ball Valves Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Medical Gas Ball Valves Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Medical Gas Ball Valves Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Medical Gas Ball Valves Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Medical Gas Ball Valves Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Medical Gas Ball Valves Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Medical Gas Ball Valves Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Medical Gas Ball Valves Companies
4 Sights by Pro
