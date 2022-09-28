Fine Art Advisory Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Fine Art Advisory in Global, including the following market information:

Global Fine Art Advisory Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Fine Art Advisory market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Art Finance Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Fine Art Advisory include Graval, Fine Art Group, Powell Fine Art Advisory, Antoine Simon Fine Art Advisory, KBAA, Cheryl Numark, Citigroup, Moeller Fine Art and Beaumont Nathan, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Fine Art Advisory companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Fine Art Advisory Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Fine Art Advisory Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Art Finance

Sales Agency

Investment

Appraisals

Others

Global Fine Art Advisory Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Fine Art Advisory Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Corporates

Institutions

Private Collectors

Global Fine Art Advisory Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Fine Art Advisory Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Fine Art Advisory revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Fine Art Advisory revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Graval

Fine Art Group

Powell Fine Art Advisory

Antoine Simon Fine Art Advisory

KBAA

Cheryl Numark

Citigroup

Moeller Fine Art

Beaumont Nathan

Farhi Fine Art

ARC Fine Art

DGS Fine Art Consultants

Ylise Kessler Fine Art

Art Advisory Services

Parks Fine Art

Betsy Thomas Fine Art Advisory

Lauren Levin Bender Fine Art Advisory

Arnoult Fine Art Consulting

Alexandra Mollof Fine Art

Adam Green

Greg Thompson Fine Art

Wedel Art

Megan Fox Kelly Art Advisory

Suzanne Randolph Fine Arts

Robert Bradlow Fine Art

Vick Art Advisors

Callamari Fine Art

Banziger Hulme Fine Art Consultants

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Fine Art Advisory Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Fine Art Advisory Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Fine Art Advisory Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Fine Art Advisory Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Fine Art Advisory Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Fine Art Advisory Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Fine Art Advisory Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Fine Art Advisory Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Fine Art Advisory Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Fine Art Advisory Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fine Art Advisory Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Fine Art Advisory Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fine Art Advisory Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 by Type – Global Fine Art Advisory Market Size Markets,

