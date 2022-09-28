Fine Art Advisory Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Fine Art Advisory in Global, including the following market information:
Global Fine Art Advisory Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Fine Art Advisory market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Art Finance Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Fine Art Advisory include Graval, Fine Art Group, Powell Fine Art Advisory, Antoine Simon Fine Art Advisory, KBAA, Cheryl Numark, Citigroup, Moeller Fine Art and Beaumont Nathan, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Fine Art Advisory companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Fine Art Advisory Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Fine Art Advisory Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Art Finance
Sales Agency
Investment
Appraisals
Others
Global Fine Art Advisory Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Fine Art Advisory Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Corporates
Institutions
Private Collectors
Global Fine Art Advisory Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Fine Art Advisory Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Fine Art Advisory revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Fine Art Advisory revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Graval
Fine Art Group
Powell Fine Art Advisory
Antoine Simon Fine Art Advisory
KBAA
Cheryl Numark
Citigroup
Moeller Fine Art
Beaumont Nathan
Farhi Fine Art
ARC Fine Art
DGS Fine Art Consultants
Ylise Kessler Fine Art
Art Advisory Services
Parks Fine Art
Betsy Thomas Fine Art Advisory
Lauren Levin Bender Fine Art Advisory
Arnoult Fine Art Consulting
Alexandra Mollof Fine Art
Adam Green
Greg Thompson Fine Art
Wedel Art
Megan Fox Kelly Art Advisory
Suzanne Randolph Fine Arts
Robert Bradlow Fine Art
Vick Art Advisors
Callamari Fine Art
Banziger Hulme Fine Art Consultants
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Fine Art Advisory Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Fine Art Advisory Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Fine Art Advisory Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Fine Art Advisory Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Fine Art Advisory Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Fine Art Advisory Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Fine Art Advisory Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Fine Art Advisory Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Fine Art Advisory Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Fine Art Advisory Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fine Art Advisory Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Fine Art Advisory Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fine Art Advisory Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by Type – Global Fine Art Advisory Market Size Markets,
