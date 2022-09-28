Valuation Advisory Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Valuation Advisory in Global, including the following market information:
Global Valuation Advisory Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Valuation Advisory market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Business Valuation Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Valuation Advisory include Graval, Kroll, RSM International, Colliers, CBRE, Valtech, Knight Frank, PwC and Houlihan Lokey, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Valuation Advisory companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Valuation Advisory Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Valuation Advisory Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Business Valuation
Purchase Price Allocation Valuation
Intangible Asset Valuation
Others
Global Valuation Advisory Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Valuation Advisory Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Private Companies
Closely Held Businesses
Public Companies
Others
Global Valuation Advisory Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Valuation Advisory Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Valuation Advisory revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Valuation Advisory revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Graval
Kroll
RSM International
Colliers
CBRE
Valtech
Knight Frank
PwC
Houlihan Lokey
Deloitte
Stout Risius Ross
BDO
AVISTA
SingerLewak
CBIZ
FTI Consulting
HCVT
Avison Young
Collegium
GCA Professional Services
Teneo
MPI
Newmark
Citrin Cooperman
Citizens
Bober Markey Fedorovich
Baker Tilly Hong Kong Valuation Advisory
Savills
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Valuation Advisory Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Valuation Advisory Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Valuation Advisory Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Valuation Advisory Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Valuation Advisory Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Valuation Advisory Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Valuation Advisory Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Valuation Advisory Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Valuation Advisory Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Valuation Advisory Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Valuation Advisory Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Valuation Advisory Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Valuation Advisory Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by Type – Global Valuation Advisory Market
