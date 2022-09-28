Valuation Advisory Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Valuation Advisory in Global, including the following market information:

Global Valuation Advisory Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Valuation Advisory market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Business Valuation Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Valuation Advisory include Graval, Kroll, RSM International, Colliers, CBRE, Valtech, Knight Frank, PwC and Houlihan Lokey, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Valuation Advisory companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Valuation Advisory Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Valuation Advisory Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Business Valuation

Purchase Price Allocation Valuation

Intangible Asset Valuation

Others

Global Valuation Advisory Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Valuation Advisory Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Private Companies

Closely Held Businesses

Public Companies

Others

Global Valuation Advisory Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Valuation Advisory Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Valuation Advisory revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Valuation Advisory revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Graval

Kroll

RSM International

Colliers

CBRE

Valtech

Knight Frank

PwC

Houlihan Lokey

Deloitte

Stout Risius Ross

BDO

AVISTA

SingerLewak

CBIZ

FTI Consulting

HCVT

Avison Young

Collegium

GCA Professional Services

Teneo

MPI

Newmark

Citrin Cooperman

Citizens

Bober Markey Fedorovich

Baker Tilly Hong Kong Valuation Advisory

Savills

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Valuation Advisory Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Valuation Advisory Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Valuation Advisory Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Valuation Advisory Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Valuation Advisory Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Valuation Advisory Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Valuation Advisory Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Valuation Advisory Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Valuation Advisory Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Valuation Advisory Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Valuation Advisory Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Valuation Advisory Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Valuation Advisory Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 by Type – Global Valuation Advisory Market

