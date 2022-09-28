Laser Vision Sensor Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Laser Vision Sensor in global, including the following market information:

Global Laser Vision Sensor Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Laser Vision Sensor Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Laser Vision Sensor companies in 2021 (%)

The global Laser Vision Sensor market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Monocular Vision Sensor Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Laser Vision Sensor include FANUC, Cognex Corporation, Beijing Minyue Technology, Pepperl+Fuchs, Kuka, Yaskawa Electric Corporation, Keyence, Baumer and Servo Robot, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Laser Vision Sensor manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Laser Vision Sensor Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Laser Vision Sensor Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Monocular Vision Sensor

Binocular Vision Sensor

Global Laser Vision Sensor Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Laser Vision Sensor Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Virtual Reality

3D Tracking

Medical Robot

Others

Global Laser Vision Sensor Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Laser Vision Sensor Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Laser Vision Sensor revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Laser Vision Sensor revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Laser Vision Sensor sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Laser Vision Sensor sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

FANUC

Cognex Corporation

Beijing Minyue Technology

Pepperl+Fuchs

Kuka

Yaskawa Electric Corporation

Keyence

Baumer

Servo Robot

Zivid

Beijing Crown Thought

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Laser Vision Sensor Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Laser Vision Sensor Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Laser Vision Sensor Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Laser Vision Sensor Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Laser Vision Sensor Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Laser Vision Sensor Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Laser Vision Sensor Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Laser Vision Sensor Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Laser Vision Sensor Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Laser Vision Sensor Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Laser Vision Sensor Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Laser Vision Sensor Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Laser Vision Sensor Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Laser Vision Sensor Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Laser Vision Sensor Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Laser Vision Sensor Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Laser Vision

