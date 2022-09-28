Dual Polarity Sector Antenna Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Dual Polarity Sector Antenna in global, including the following market information:
Global Dual Polarity Sector Antenna Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Dual Polarity Sector Antenna Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Dual Polarity Sector Antenna companies in 2021 (%)
The global Dual Polarity Sector Antenna market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
802.11b Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Dual Polarity Sector Antenna include MP Antenna, SATIMO, Aaronia AG, Anixter, SMC Networks, ITElite, Laird, MARSAntennas and Ericsson, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Dual Polarity Sector Antenna manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Dual Polarity Sector Antenna Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Dual Polarity Sector Antenna Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
802.11b
802.11g
802.11n
Other
Global Dual Polarity Sector Antenna Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Dual Polarity Sector Antenna Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Cellular Base Station
Mobile Communication
Others
Global Dual Polarity Sector Antenna Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Dual Polarity Sector Antenna Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Dual Polarity Sector Antenna revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Dual Polarity Sector Antenna revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Dual Polarity Sector Antenna sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Dual Polarity Sector Antenna sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
MP Antenna
SATIMO
Aaronia AG
Anixter
SMC Networks
ITElite
Laird
MARSAntennas
Ericsson
L-Com Connectivity Product
Huawei Technologies
CommScope
Shenzhen Tenda Technology
Comba Telecom
Communication Components Inc
Ubiquiti
PLANET Technology
Airplux Technologies
Amphenol Procom
Kathrein
Rosenberger Group
GAMMANU
