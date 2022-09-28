High Purity Lithium Sulfide Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Lithium sulfide is the inorganic compound with the formula Li2S. It crystallizes in the antifluorite motif, described as the salt (Li+)2S2?. It forms a solid yellow-white deliquescent powder. In air, it easily hydrolyses to release hydrogen sulfide (rotten egg odor).
Lithium sulfide (Li2S) is a product specially designed for the use in high performance batteries which can be either applied as electrode material or as precursor for solid electrolytes. At present, many applications of lithium sulfide in lithium batteries are still in the stage of R & D and testing.
This report contains market size and forecasts of High Purity Lithium Sulfide in global, including the following market information:
Global High Purity Lithium Sulfide Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global High Purity Lithium Sulfide Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kg)
Global top five High Purity Lithium Sulfide companies in 2021 (%)
The global High Purity Lithium Sulfide market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
99.9% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of High Purity Lithium Sulfide include Lorad Chemical, Albemarle, Materion, Ganfeng Lithium Co, Chengdu Hipure, Hangzhou Kaiyada and Hubei Xinrunde, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the High Purity Lithium Sulfide manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global High Purity Lithium Sulfide Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kg)
Global High Purity Lithium Sulfide Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
99.9%
99.99%
Global High Purity Lithium Sulfide Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kg)
Global High Purity Lithium Sulfide Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Sulfide Solid Electrolytes
Lithium-sulfur Batteries Electrodes
Global High Purity Lithium Sulfide Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kg)
Global High Purity Lithium Sulfide Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies High Purity Lithium Sulfide revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies High Purity Lithium Sulfide revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies High Purity Lithium Sulfide sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kg)
Key companies High Purity Lithium Sulfide sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Lorad Chemical
Albemarle
Materion
Ganfeng Lithium Co
Chengdu Hipure
Hangzhou Kaiyada
Hubei Xinrunde
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 High Purity Lithium Sulfide Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global High Purity Lithium Sulfide Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global High Purity Lithium Sulfide Overall Market Size
2.1 Global High Purity Lithium Sulfide Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global High Purity Lithium Sulfide Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global High Purity Lithium Sulfide Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top High Purity Lithium Sulfide Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global High Purity Lithium Sulfide Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global High Purity Lithium Sulfide Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global High Purity Lithium Sulfide Sales by Companies
3.5 Global High Purity Lithium Sulfide Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 High Purity Lithium Sulfide Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers High Purity Lithium Sulfide Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 High Purity Lithium Sulfide Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 High Purity Lithium Sulfide Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and T
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.24marketreports.com/
Similar Reports:
Global High Purity Lithium Sulfide Market Research Report 2022