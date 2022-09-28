Sensors for Healthcare and Medical Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Medical sensors including pressure, force, airflow, oxygen, pulse oximetry, temperature, and barcode sensing etc. Sensors embedded in medical devices can improve patient care, comfort, enhance healthcare professionals? performance and reduce healthcare costs. Therefore they are widely used in medical devices within intensive care units, hospital wards, GP offices, lab equipment, dental practices, and in-home care products?as well as used in medical devices used to assist with the diagnosis, prevention, monitoring, and treatment of a disease or injury.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Sensors for Healthcare and Medical in global, including the following market information:

Global Sensors for Healthcare and Medical Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Sensors for Healthcare and Medical Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Sensors for Healthcare and Medical companies in 2021 (%)

The global Sensors for Healthcare and Medical market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Pressure Sensor Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Sensors for Healthcare and Medical include TE Connectivity, Medtronic, Texas Instruments, STMicroelectronics, Analog Devices, OmniVision Technologies, Honeywell, Sensirion and Amphenol, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Sensors for Healthcare and Medical manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Sensors for Healthcare and Medical Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Sensors for Healthcare and Medical Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Pressure Sensor

Temperature Sensor

Humidity Sensor

Blood Glucose Sensor

Oxygen Sensor

Airflow Sensor

Others

Global Sensors for Healthcare and Medical Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Sensors for Healthcare and Medical Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospital

Clinic

Household (Home Care Products)

Laboratory

Others

Global Sensors for Healthcare and Medical Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Sensors for Healthcare and Medical Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Sensors for Healthcare and Medical revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Sensors for Healthcare and Medical revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Sensors for Healthcare and Medical sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Sensors for Healthcare and Medical sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

TE Connectivity

Medtronic

Texas Instruments

STMicroelectronics

Analog Devices

OmniVision Technologies

Honeywell

Sensirion

Amphenol

ROHM

NXP

Hamilton Medical

Tekscan

Angst+Pfister

Cubic Sensor and Instrument Co

Zhengzhou Winsen

MinebeaMitsumi

Desin International

Shenzhen Amydi-med

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Sensors for Healthcare and Medical Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Sensors for Healthcare and Medical Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Sensors for Healthcare and Medical Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Sensors for Healthcare and Medical Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Sensors for Healthcare and Medical Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Sensors for Healthcare and Medical Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Sensors for Healthcare and Medical Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Sensors for Healthcare and Medical Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Sensors for Healthcare and Medical Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Sensors for Healthcare and Medical Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Sensors for Healthcare and Medical Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Sensors for Healthcare and Medical Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Sensors for Healthcare and Medical Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sensors for Healthcare and Medical Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List

