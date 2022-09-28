End Stage Renal Disease (ESRD) Treatment Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

End-stage renal failure, also known as end-stage renal disease (ESRD), is can be caused by an underlying health problem, often diabetes or high blood pressure. ESRD is the final, permanent stage of chronic kidney disease, where kidney function has declined to the point that the kidneys can no longer function on their own. When the kidneys can no longer filter the blood of waste and extra fluid, patients need dialysis or a kidney transplant to survive.

The report studies End Stage Renal Disease Treatment market including three main methods of treatment: Hemodialysis, Kidney transplant and Peritoneal dialysis.

This report contains market size and forecasts of End Stage Renal Disease (ESRD) Treatment in Global, including the following market information:

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24marketreports.com/report-sample/global-end-stage-renal-disease-treatment-forecast-2022-2028-941

Global End Stage Renal Disease (ESRD) Treatment Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global End Stage Renal Disease (ESRD) Treatment market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Hemodialysis Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of End Stage Renal Disease (ESRD) Treatment include Fresenius, DaVita, Baxter, Nipro, B. Braun, Asahi Kasei, Nikkiso, WEGO and Newsol, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the End Stage Renal Disease (ESRD) Treatment companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global End Stage Renal Disease (ESRD) Treatment Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global End Stage Renal Disease (ESRD) Treatment Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Hemodialysis

Peritoneal Dialysis

Kidney Transplantation

Global End Stage Renal Disease (ESRD) Treatment Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global End Stage Renal Disease (ESRD) Treatment Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospitals

Kidney Dialysis Centers

At Homes

Others

Global End Stage Renal Disease (ESRD) Treatment Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global End Stage Renal Disease (ESRD) Treatment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies End Stage Renal Disease (ESRD) Treatment revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies End Stage Renal Disease (ESRD) Treatment revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Fresenius

DaVita

Baxter

Nipro

B. Braun

Asahi Kasei

Nikkiso

WEGO

Newsol

Mayo Clinic

Guangdong Biolight

Medtronic

Sanxin Medtec

Jafron Biomedical

SWS Hemodialysis Care

Tianyi Medical

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24marketreports.com/ict-and-media/global-end-stage-renal-disease-treatment-forecast-2022-2028-941

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 End Stage Renal Disease (ESRD) Treatment Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global End Stage Renal Disease (ESRD) Treatment Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global End Stage Renal Disease (ESRD) Treatment Overall Market Size

2.1 Global End Stage Renal Disease (ESRD) Treatment Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global End Stage Renal Disease (ESRD) Treatment Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top End Stage Renal Disease (ESRD) Treatment Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global End Stage Renal Disease (ESRD) Treatment Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global End Stage Renal Disease (ESRD) Treatment Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 End Stage Renal Disease (ESRD) Treatment Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies End Stage Renal Disease (ESRD) Treatment Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 End Stage Renal Disease (ESRD) Treatment Players in Global Market

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24marketreports.com/ict-and-media/global-end-stage-renal-disease-treatment-forecast-2022-2028-941

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Visit: https://www.24marketreports.com/

Similar Reports:

Global End Stage Renal Disease (ESRD) Treatment Market Research Report 2022

https://www.24marketreports.com/latest Publications