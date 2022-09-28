Single Cell RNA Sequencing Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Single Cell RNA Sequencing in Global, including the following market information:
Global Single Cell RNA Sequencing Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Single Cell RNA Sequencing market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Non-Coding RNA Sequencing Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Single Cell RNA Sequencing include PerkinElmer, Illumina, Dolomite Bio, TAKARA BIO, Thermo Fisher, Roche, Oxford Nanopore Technologies, Qiagen and LC Sciences and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Single Cell RNA Sequencing companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Single Cell RNA Sequencing Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Single Cell RNA Sequencing Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Non-Coding RNA Sequencing
Direct RNA Sequencing
Global Single Cell RNA Sequencing Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Single Cell RNA Sequencing Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Research Institutions
Bioscience Companies
Others
Global Single Cell RNA Sequencing Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Single Cell RNA Sequencing Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Single Cell RNA Sequencing revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Single Cell RNA Sequencing revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
PerkinElmer
Illumina
Dolomite Bio
TAKARA BIO
Thermo Fisher
Roche
Oxford Nanopore Technologies
Qiagen
LC Sciences
Pacific Biosciences
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Single Cell RNA Sequencing Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Single Cell RNA Sequencing Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Single Cell RNA Sequencing Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Single Cell RNA Sequencing Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Single Cell RNA Sequencing Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Single Cell RNA Sequencing Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Single Cell RNA Sequencing Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Single Cell RNA Sequencing Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Single Cell RNA Sequencing Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Single Cell RNA Sequencing Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Single Cell RNA Sequencing Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Single Cell RNA Sequencing Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Single Cell RNA Sequencing Companies
