Marine Thermal Cameras Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

A thermal camera is a non-contact device that detects infrared energy (heat) and converts it into a visual image and it does not need any light whatsoever to produce a crisp image. Nowadays, thermal cameras are designed to be used for various demanding marine applications like SAR (Search and Rescue) boats, law enforcement vessels, high-speed patrol craft, workboats, fishing boats, cruise ships, commercial vessels, and other types of vessels.

The report only studies thermal cameras used in maritime field market.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Marine Thermal Cameras in global, including the following market information:

Global Marine Thermal Cameras Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Marine Thermal Cameras Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)

Global top five Marine Thermal Cameras companies in 2021 (%)

The global Marine Thermal Cameras market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Uncooled Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Marine Thermal Cameras include Teledyne FLIR, L3 Technologies, Axis Communications, Zhejiang Dali Technology Co, Guide Infrared, Iris Innovations, Halo, ComNav and Hikvision, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Marine Thermal Cameras manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Marine Thermal Cameras Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Marine Thermal Cameras Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Uncooled Type

Cooled Type

Global Marine Thermal Cameras Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Marine Thermal Cameras Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Recreational

Fishing

Commercial

Law Enforcement

Military

Global Marine Thermal Cameras Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Marine Thermal Cameras Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Marine Thermal Cameras revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Marine Thermal Cameras revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Marine Thermal Cameras sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)

Key companies Marine Thermal Cameras sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Teledyne FLIR

L3 Technologies

Axis Communications

Zhejiang Dali Technology Co

Guide Infrared

Iris Innovations

Halo

ComNav

Hikvision

Imenco

Opgal

Photonis

Excelitas Technologies

Current Corporation

CorDEX

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Marine Thermal Cameras Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Marine Thermal Cameras Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Marine Thermal Cameras Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Marine Thermal Cameras Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Marine Thermal Cameras Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Marine Thermal Cameras Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Marine Thermal Cameras Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Marine Thermal Cameras Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Marine Thermal Cameras Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Marine Thermal Cameras Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Marine Thermal Cameras Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Marine Thermal Cameras Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Marine Thermal Cameras Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Marine Thermal Cameras Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Marine Thermal Cameras Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Marine Thermal Cameras Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overvi

