Automation Cables Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Industrial Automation cables are designed to carry signals two-way and allow communication with automation equipment and are used primarily to control automated equipment. They can be used in automotive, electronics and electrical, chemical, food and beverage etc automation environments.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Automation Cables in global, including the following market information:

Global Automation Cables Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Automation Cables Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Km)

Global top five Automation Cables companies in 2021 (%)

The global Automation Cables market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Sensor Cable Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Automation Cables include Prysmian, LS Cable & System, Lutze, Nexans, Belden, Molex, BizLink, Oki Electric and TKH Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Automation Cables manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Automation Cables Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Km)

Global Automation Cables Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Sensor Cable

Bus Cable

Power Cable

Others

Global Automation Cables Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Km)

Global Automation Cables Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Automotive

Electronics and Electrical

Chemical

Food and Beverage

Medical

Oil and Gas

Others

Global Automation Cables Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Km)

Global Automation Cables Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Automation Cables revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Automation Cables revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Automation Cables sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Km)

Key companies Automation Cables sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Prysmian

LS Cable & System

Lutze

Nexans

Belden

Molex

BizLink

Oki Electric

TKH Group

LAPP

SAB Brockskes

Helukabel

Wanma Cable

TPC Wire & Cable

Elettrotek Kabel

Eland Cables

MotionCables

Lorom Industrial

Zhejiang Zhaolong

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Automation Cables Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Automation Cables Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Automation Cables Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Automation Cables Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Automation Cables Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Automation Cables Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Automation Cables Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Automation Cables Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Automation Cables Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Automation Cables Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Automation Cables Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Automation Cables Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Automation Cables Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automation Cables Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Automation Cables Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automation Cables Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Automation Cables Market Size Markets, 2021 &

