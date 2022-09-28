Cables for Industrial Automation Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Industrial Automation cables are designed to carry signals two-way and allow communication with automation equipment and are used primarily to control automated equipment. They can be used in automotive, electronics and electrical, chemical, food and beverage etc automation environments.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Cables for Industrial Automation in global, including the following market information:

Global Cables for Industrial Automation Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Cables for Industrial Automation Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Km)

Global top five Cables for Industrial Automation companies in 2021 (%)

The global Cables for Industrial Automation market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Sensor Cable Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Cables for Industrial Automation include Prysmian, LS Cable & System, Lutze, Nexans, Belden, Molex, BizLink, Oki Electric and TKH Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Cables for Industrial Automation manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Cables for Industrial Automation Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Km)

Global Cables for Industrial Automation Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Sensor Cable

Bus Cable

Power Cable

Others

Global Cables for Industrial Automation Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Km)

Global Cables for Industrial Automation Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Automotive

Electronics and Electrical

Chemical

Food and Beverage

Medical

Oil and Gas

Others

Global Cables for Industrial Automation Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Km)

Global Cables for Industrial Automation Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Cables for Industrial Automation revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Cables for Industrial Automation revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Cables for Industrial Automation sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Km)

Key companies Cables for Industrial Automation sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Prysmian

LS Cable & System

Lutze

Nexans

Belden

Molex

BizLink

Oki Electric

TKH Group

LAPP

SAB Brockskes

Helukabel

Wanma Cable

TPC Wire & Cable

Elettrotek Kabel

Eland Cables

MotionCables

Lorom Industrial

Zhejiang Zhaolong

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Cables for Industrial Automation Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Cables for Industrial Automation Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Cables for Industrial Automation Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Cables for Industrial Automation Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Cables for Industrial Automation Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Cables for Industrial Automation Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Cables for Industrial Automation Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Cables for Industrial Automation Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Cables for Industrial Automation Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Cables for Industrial Automation Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Cables for Industrial Automation Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Cables for Industrial Automation Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Cables for Industrial Automation Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cables for Industrial Automation Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Cables for

