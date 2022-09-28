Cables for Industrial Automation Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Industrial Automation cables are designed to carry signals two-way and allow communication with automation equipment and are used primarily to control automated equipment. They can be used in automotive, electronics and electrical, chemical, food and beverage etc automation environments.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Cables for Industrial Automation in global, including the following market information:
Global Cables for Industrial Automation Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Cables for Industrial Automation Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Km)
Global top five Cables for Industrial Automation companies in 2021 (%)
The global Cables for Industrial Automation market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Sensor Cable Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Cables for Industrial Automation include Prysmian, LS Cable & System, Lutze, Nexans, Belden, Molex, BizLink, Oki Electric and TKH Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Cables for Industrial Automation manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Cables for Industrial Automation Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Km)
Global Cables for Industrial Automation Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Sensor Cable
Bus Cable
Power Cable
Others
Global Cables for Industrial Automation Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Km)
Global Cables for Industrial Automation Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Automotive
Electronics and Electrical
Chemical
Food and Beverage
Medical
Oil and Gas
Others
Global Cables for Industrial Automation Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Km)
Global Cables for Industrial Automation Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Cables for Industrial Automation revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Cables for Industrial Automation revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Cables for Industrial Automation sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Km)
Key companies Cables for Industrial Automation sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Prysmian
LS Cable & System
Lutze
Nexans
Belden
Molex
BizLink
Oki Electric
TKH Group
LAPP
SAB Brockskes
Helukabel
Wanma Cable
TPC Wire & Cable
Elettrotek Kabel
Eland Cables
MotionCables
Lorom Industrial
Zhejiang Zhaolong
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Cables for Industrial Automation Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Cables for Industrial Automation Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Cables for Industrial Automation Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Cables for Industrial Automation Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Cables for Industrial Automation Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Cables for Industrial Automation Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Cables for Industrial Automation Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Cables for Industrial Automation Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Cables for Industrial Automation Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Cables for Industrial Automation Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Cables for Industrial Automation Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Cables for Industrial Automation Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Cables for Industrial Automation Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cables for Industrial Automation Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Cables for
