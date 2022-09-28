ESD Knives Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Endoscopic submucosal dissection (ESD) is a minimally invasive procedure that removes cancer from the gastrointestinal tract of a patient without removing the organ involved. This allows the patient to maintain quality of life.

In classic endoscopic resection prior to the introduction of ESD, an electric knife was used primarily to pre-cut the area around the lesion before using a snare for gastrointestinal lesions. During ESD, an endoscopic electric knife is an important accessory device for dissecting the submucosal layer of the lesion and the surrounding region.

This report contains market size and forecasts of ESD Knives in global, including the following market information:

Global ESD Knives Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global ESD Knives Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five ESD Knives companies in 2021 (%)

The global ESD Knives market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

I-Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of ESD Knives include Olympus, Boston Scientific, Erbe Elektromedizin, PENTAX Medical (HOYA Group), Sumitomo Bakelite, Fujifilm, Medi-Globe, Micro-Tech and Ovesco Endoscopy, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the ESD Knives manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global ESD Knives Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global ESD Knives Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

I-Type

T-Type

O-Type

Others

Global ESD Knives Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global ESD Knives Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Specialty Clinics

Global ESD Knives Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global ESD Knives Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies ESD Knives revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies ESD Knives revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies ESD Knives sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies ESD Knives sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Olympus

Boston Scientific

Erbe Elektromedizin

PENTAX Medical (HOYA Group)

Sumitomo Bakelite

Fujifilm

Medi-Globe

Micro-Tech

Ovesco Endoscopy

Anrei Medical

Hangzhou AGS

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 ESD Knives Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global ESD Knives Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global ESD Knives Overall Market Size

2.1 Global ESD Knives Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global ESD Knives Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global ESD Knives Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top ESD Knives Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global ESD Knives Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global ESD Knives Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global ESD Knives Sales by Companies

3.5 Global ESD Knives Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 ESD Knives Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers ESD Knives Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 ESD Knives Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 ESD Knives Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 ESD Knives Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global ESD Knives Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 I-Type

4.1.3 T-Type

4.1.4 O-Type

4.1.5 Others

4.2 By Type – Global

