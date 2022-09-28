Covalent Organic Frameworks Materials Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Covalent organic frameworks (COFs) are an emerging class of functional nanostructures with intriguing properties, due to their unprecedented combination of high crystallinity, tunable pore size, large surface area, and unique molecular architecture.

Covalent organic frameworks are two or three dimensional organic solids. We can abbreviate them as COFs. These material have extended structures with building blocks which are bonded to each other via covalent chemical bonds. These linkages are strong covalent bonds. Usually, COFs are porous and crystalline structures. Moreover, these materials are made of light elements; mainly hydrogen (H), boron (B), carbon (C), nitrogen (N), and oxygen (O). These light chemical elements usually form strong covalent bonds. Some common examples of covalent organic framework include diamond, graphite, and boron nitride.

As an emerging class of highly porous organic polymers, COFs have been researched for over a decade. The rigid backbone and precise arrangement of building blocks in COFs afford highly crystalline materials, making them more robust than amorphous organic polymers. From 2005 until the present, the library of COF compounds has been expanded rapidly with the highly enthusiastic interest of researchers. Since COFs are composed solely of light-organic elements (B, C, O, N and S), they have been remarked as having the lowest density among porous materials. This could promise better performance in several applications, especially in gas storage and other highly demanding applications.

