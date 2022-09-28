MOFs and COFs Materials Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Materials such as metal-organic frameworks (MOFs) and covalent organic frameworks (COFs) are two porous materials that have gained a lot of traction in the chemical, nanoscience, and material science fields.
This report contains market size and forecasts of MOFs and COFs Materials in global, including the following market information:
Global MOFs and COFs Materials Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global MOFs and COFs Materials Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kg)
Global top five MOFs and COFs Materials companies in 2021 (%)
The global MOFs and COFs Materials market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
MOF Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of MOFs and COFs Materials include BASF, MOFapps, Strem Chemicals, MOF Technologies, Framergy, Inc., ACS Material, Lumtec, April Scientific and Shanghai Kaishu, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the MOFs and COFs Materials manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global MOFs and COFs Materials Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kg)
Global MOFs and COFs Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
MOF
COF
Global MOFs and COFs Materials Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kg)
Global MOFs and COFs Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Gas Storage and Separation
Catalysis
Sensing
Energy Storage
Optoelectronics
Others
Global MOFs and COFs Materials Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kg)
Global MOFs and COFs Materials Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies MOFs and COFs Materials revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies MOFs and COFs Materials revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies MOFs and COFs Materials sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kg)
Key companies MOFs and COFs Materials sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
BASF
MOFapps
Strem Chemicals
MOF Technologies
Framergy, Inc.
ACS Material
Lumtec
April Scientific
Shanghai Kaishu
Shanghai Tensus
Nanjing Sanhao
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 MOFs and COFs Materials Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global MOFs and COFs Materials Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global MOFs and COFs Materials Overall Market Size
2.1 Global MOFs and COFs Materials Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global MOFs and COFs Materials Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global MOFs and COFs Materials Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top MOFs and COFs Materials Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global MOFs and COFs Materials Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global MOFs and COFs Materials Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global MOFs and COFs Materials Sales by Companies
3.5 Global MOFs and COFs Materials Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 MOFs and COFs Materials Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers MOFs and COFs Materials Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 MOFs and COFs Materials Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 MOFs and COFs Materials Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 MOFs and COFs Materials Companies
4 Sights by Product
