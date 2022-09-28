Scanning Laser Ophthalmoscope Imaging Devices Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Scanning laser ophthalmoscopy (SLO) is a method of examination of the eye. It uses the technique of confocal laser scanning microscopy for diagnostic imaging of the retina or cornea of the human eye. As a method used to image the retina with a high degree of spatial sensitivity, it is helpful in the diagnosis of glaucoma, macular degeneration, and other retinal disorders. It has further been combined with adaptive optics technology to provide sharper images of the retina.
SLO employs lasers of different wavelengths that scan across the fundus in a raster pattern to illuminate and record reflectance or fluorescence, point-by-point at high speeds. This scanning technique lessens the need for pupillary dilation. The instrument offers several retinal imaging modalities, including monochormatic reflectance, FA, ICG angiography, and fundus autofluorescence. Although not capable of true color imaging, multiple monochrome laser images taken simultaneously can be combined to create pseudo-color images.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Scanning Laser Ophthalmoscope Imaging Devices in global, including the following market information:
Global Scanning Laser Ophthalmoscope Imaging Devices Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Scanning Laser Ophthalmoscope Imaging Devices Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)
Global top five Scanning Laser Ophthalmoscope Imaging Devices companies in 2021 (%)
The global Scanning Laser Ophthalmoscope Imaging Devices market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Wide Field Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Scanning Laser Ophthalmoscope Imaging Devices include Nidek, Optos (Nikon), Zeiss, Canon, Heidelberg Engineering and Cassini Technologies, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Scanning Laser Ophthalmoscope Imaging Devices manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Scanning Laser Ophthalmoscope Imaging Devices Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Scanning Laser Ophthalmoscope Imaging Devices Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Wide Field
Ultra Wide Field
Global Scanning Laser Ophthalmoscope Imaging Devices Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Scanning Laser Ophthalmoscope Imaging Devices Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hospital
Eye Clinic
Research Institute
Global Scanning Laser Ophthalmoscope Imaging Devices Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Scanning Laser Ophthalmoscope Imaging Devices Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Scanning Laser Ophthalmoscope Imaging Devices revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Scanning Laser Ophthalmoscope Imaging Devices revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Scanning Laser Ophthalmoscope Imaging Devices sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)
Key companies Scanning Laser Ophthalmoscope Imaging Devices sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Nidek
Optos (Nikon)
Zeiss
Canon
Heidelberg Engineering
Cassini Technologies
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Scanning Laser Ophthalmoscope Imaging Devices Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Scanning Laser Ophthalmoscope Imaging Devices Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Scanning Laser Ophthalmoscope Imaging Devices Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Scanning Laser Ophthalmoscope Imaging Devices Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Scanning Laser Ophthalmoscope Imaging Devices Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Scanning Laser Ophthalmoscope Imaging Devices Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Scanning Laser Ophthalmoscope Imaging Devices Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Scanning Laser Ophthalmoscope Imaging Devices Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Scanning Laser Ophthalmoscope Imaging Devices Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Scanning Laser Ophthalmoscope Imaging Devices Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Scanning Laser Ophthalmoscope Imaging Devices Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Scanning Laser Ophthalmoscope Imaging Devices Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Scanning Laser Ophthalmoscope
