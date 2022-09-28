Confocal Scanning Laser Ophthalmoscopy Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The confocal scanning laser ophthalmoscope (cSLO) is an instrument that can be used for several retinal imaging modalities including fluorescein angiography, ICG angiography and fundus autofluorescence.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Confocal Scanning Laser Ophthalmoscopy in global, including the following market information:
Global Confocal Scanning Laser Ophthalmoscopy Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Confocal Scanning Laser Ophthalmoscopy Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)
Global top five Confocal Scanning Laser Ophthalmoscopy companies in 2021 (%)
The global Confocal Scanning Laser Ophthalmoscopy market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Wide Field Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Confocal Scanning Laser Ophthalmoscopy include Nidek, Optos (Nikon), Zeiss and Heidelberg Engineering, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Confocal Scanning Laser Ophthalmoscopy manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Confocal Scanning Laser Ophthalmoscopy Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Confocal Scanning Laser Ophthalmoscopy Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Wide Field
Ultra Wide Field
Global Confocal Scanning Laser Ophthalmoscopy Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Confocal Scanning Laser Ophthalmoscopy Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hospital
Eye Clinic
Research Institute
Global Confocal Scanning Laser Ophthalmoscopy Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Confocal Scanning Laser Ophthalmoscopy Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Confocal Scanning Laser Ophthalmoscopy revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Confocal Scanning Laser Ophthalmoscopy revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Confocal Scanning Laser Ophthalmoscopy sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)
Key companies Confocal Scanning Laser Ophthalmoscopy sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Nidek
Optos (Nikon)
Zeiss
Heidelberg Engineering
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Confocal Scanning Laser Ophthalmoscopy Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Confocal Scanning Laser Ophthalmoscopy Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Confocal Scanning Laser Ophthalmoscopy Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Confocal Scanning Laser Ophthalmoscopy Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Confocal Scanning Laser Ophthalmoscopy Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Confocal Scanning Laser Ophthalmoscopy Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Confocal Scanning Laser Ophthalmoscopy Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Confocal Scanning Laser Ophthalmoscopy Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Confocal Scanning Laser Ophthalmoscopy Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Confocal Scanning Laser Ophthalmoscopy Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Confocal Scanning Laser Ophthalmoscopy Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Confocal Scanning Laser Ophthalmoscopy Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Confocal Scanning Laser Ophthalmoscopy Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Confocal Scanning Laser Oph
