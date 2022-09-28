Interior Permanent Magnet Motor Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

A type of motor that has a rotor embedded with permanent magnets is called the IPM (interior permanent magnet) type. Compared with the SPM (surface permanent magnet), this type of motor can reduce the risk of a magnet being peeled off by centrifugal force, and take advantage of reluctance torque.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Interior Permanent Magnet Motor in global, including the following market information:

Global Interior Permanent Magnet Motor Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Interior Permanent Magnet Motor Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Interior Permanent Magnet Motor companies in 2021 (%)

The global Interior Permanent Magnet Motor market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

1-25 KW Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Interior Permanent Magnet Motor include Nidec Corporation, Benevelli, HAMACO Industries, DAIKIN, ABB, Siemens, WEG, Toshiba and Franklin Electric, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Interior Permanent Magnet Motor manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Interior Permanent Magnet Motor Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Interior Permanent Magnet Motor Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

1-25 KW

25-100 KW

100-300 KW

Above 300 KW

Global Interior Permanent Magnet Motor Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Interior Permanent Magnet Motor Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Aerospace

Petrochemical

Mine

Textile Industrial

Automobile

Others

Global Interior Permanent Magnet Motor Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Interior Permanent Magnet Motor Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Interior Permanent Magnet Motor revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Interior Permanent Magnet Motor revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Interior Permanent Magnet Motor sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Interior Permanent Magnet Motor sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Nidec Corporation

Benevelli

HAMACO Industries

DAIKIN

ABB

Siemens

WEG

Toshiba

Franklin Electric

Regal Beloit

Mitsubishi Electric

Hitachi

TECO Electric & Machinery

Wolong Electric

DEC Dongfeng Electric Machinery

CRRC

Zhejiang ZhongYuan Electric

Xiangtan Electric Machinery Factory Manufacturing

MT Permanent-Magnet Motor

Jiang Tian Motor

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Interior Permanent Magnet Motor Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Interior Permanent Magnet Motor Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Interior Permanent Magnet Motor Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Interior Permanent Magnet Motor Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Interior Permanent Magnet Motor Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Interior Permanent Magnet Motor Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Interior Permanent Magnet Motor Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Interior Permanent Magnet Motor Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Interior Permanent Magnet Motor Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Interior Permanent Magnet Motor Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Interior Permanent Magnet Motor Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Interior Permanent Magnet Motor Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Interior Permanent Magnet Motor Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Interior Permanent Magnet Motor Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Interior Permanent Magne

