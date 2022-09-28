Brushless IPM Motors Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Brushless IPM motors have no brushes to allow the motor to spin at high speed and improve efficiency.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Brushless IPM Motors in global, including the following market information:

Global Brushless IPM Motors Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Brushless IPM Motors Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Brushless IPM Motors companies in 2021 (%)

The global Brushless IPM Motors market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

DC Brushless IPM Motors Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Brushless IPM Motors include Siemens, Benevelli, Mitsubishi Electric, Lafert, DAIKIN, Motenergy, HAMACO Industries, Nidec Corporation and Toshiba, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Brushless IPM Motors manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Brushless IPM Motors Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Brushless IPM Motors Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

DC Brushless IPM Motors

AC Brushless IPM Motors

Global Brushless IPM Motors Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Brushless IPM Motors Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Aerospace

Petrochemical

Mine

Textile Industrial

Automobile

Others

Global Brushless IPM Motors Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Brushless IPM Motors Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Brushless IPM Motors revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Brushless IPM Motors revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Brushless IPM Motors sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Brushless IPM Motors sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Siemens

Benevelli

Mitsubishi Electric

Lafert

DAIKIN

Motenergy

HAMACO Industries

Nidec Corporation

Toshiba

Hitachi

TECO Electric & Machinery

Zhejiang ZhongYuan Electric

