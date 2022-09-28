Flameproof Enclosure Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The flameproof enclosure is also known as a pressure-resistant explosion-proof enclosure. It encloses the explosion-proof product components that can ignite the explosive mixture inside the enclosure. The enclosure is particularly strong and can withstand the explosion pressure of the internal explosive mixture and prevent the explosive mixture from spreading to the outside of the enclosure.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Flameproof Enclosure in global, including the following market information:
Global Flameproof Enclosure Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Flameproof Enclosure Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Flameproof Enclosure companies in 2021 (%)
The global Flameproof Enclosure market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
I Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Flameproof Enclosure include Eaton, Atex Delvalle, Index Enclosures, BARTEC TECHNOR, Abtech GmbH, Pepperl+Fuchs, ROSE Systemtechnik, VSM Plast and FCG Flameproof Control Gears, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Flameproof Enclosure manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Flameproof Enclosure Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Flameproof Enclosure Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
I
IIA
IIB
IIC
Global Flameproof Enclosure Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Flameproof Enclosure Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Mine
Oil Well
Factory
Others
Global Flameproof Enclosure Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Flameproof Enclosure Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Flameproof Enclosure revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Flameproof Enclosure revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Flameproof Enclosure sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Flameproof Enclosure sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Eaton
Atex Delvalle
Index Enclosures
BARTEC TECHNOR
Abtech GmbH
Pepperl+Fuchs
ROSE Systemtechnik
VSM Plast
FCG Flameproof Control Gears
Intertek
Pluto Flameproof Controls
TRI-FLP Engineers
Officine Meccaniche MAM Srl
WIKA
R. Stahl
Adalet
Atexxo Manufacturing BV
Trimiti Electricals
Ralston Metal Products
Cortem SpA
Gali Group
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Flameproof Enclosure Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Flameproof Enclosure Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Flameproof Enclosure Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Flameproof Enclosure Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Flameproof Enclosure Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Flameproof Enclosure Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Flameproof Enclosure Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Flameproof Enclosure Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Flameproof Enclosure Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Flameproof Enclosure Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Flameproof Enclosure Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Flameproof Enclosure Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Flameproof Enclosure Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Flameproof Enclosure Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Flameproof Enclosure Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Flameproof Enclosure Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Glob
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.grandresearchstore.com/
Similar Reports:
Global Flameproof Enclosure Market Research Report 2022
2022-2030 Report on Global Flameproof Enclosure Market by Player, Region, Type, Application and Sales Channel