Shared Scooter Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Shared scooters are a shared transportation service in which electric scooters (also known as electric scooters) are available for short-term rentals. Electric scooters are generally “dockless,” meaning they don’t have a fixed home location, but drop off and pick up from certain locations in the service area. Scooter-sharing systems aim to provide the public with a fast and convenient mode of transportation for last-mile travel in urban areas.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Shared Scooter in Global, including the following market information:

Global Shared Scooter Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Shared Scooter market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

2 Wheels Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Shared Scooter include Lime, Bird Rides, VeoRide, Uber, Lyft, Dott, Skip Scooters, Spin Scooter and Ninebot, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Shared Scooter companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Shared Scooter Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Shared Scooter Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

2 Wheels

3 Wheels

Global Shared Scooter Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Shared Scooter Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

School

Scenic Spot

Residential Area

Others

Global Shared Scooter Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Shared Scooter Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Shared Scooter revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Shared Scooter revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Lime

Bird Rides

VeoRide

Uber

Lyft

Dott

Skip Scooters

Spin Scooter

Ninebot

Felyx

GO Sharing

Tier

Voi Scooters

Circ

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Shared Scooter Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Shared Scooter Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Shared Scooter Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Shared Scooter Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Shared Scooter Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Shared Scooter Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Shared Scooter Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Shared Scooter Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Shared Scooter Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Shared Scooter Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Shared Scooter Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Shared Scooter Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Shared Scooter Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 by Type – Global Shared Scooter Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 2 Wheels

