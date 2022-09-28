Shared Scooter Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Shared scooters are a shared transportation service in which electric scooters (also known as electric scooters) are available for short-term rentals. Electric scooters are generally “dockless,” meaning they don’t have a fixed home location, but drop off and pick up from certain locations in the service area. Scooter-sharing systems aim to provide the public with a fast and convenient mode of transportation for last-mile travel in urban areas.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Shared Scooter in Global, including the following market information:
Global Shared Scooter Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Shared Scooter market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
2 Wheels Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Shared Scooter include Lime, Bird Rides, VeoRide, Uber, Lyft, Dott, Skip Scooters, Spin Scooter and Ninebot, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Shared Scooter companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Shared Scooter Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Shared Scooter Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
2 Wheels
3 Wheels
Global Shared Scooter Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Shared Scooter Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
School
Scenic Spot
Residential Area
Others
Global Shared Scooter Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Shared Scooter Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Shared Scooter revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Shared Scooter revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Lime
Bird Rides
VeoRide
Uber
Lyft
Dott
Skip Scooters
Spin Scooter
Ninebot
Felyx
GO Sharing
Tier
Voi Scooters
Circ
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Shared Scooter Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Shared Scooter Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Shared Scooter Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Shared Scooter Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Shared Scooter Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Shared Scooter Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Shared Scooter Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Shared Scooter Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Shared Scooter Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Shared Scooter Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Shared Scooter Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Shared Scooter Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Shared Scooter Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by Type – Global Shared Scooter Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 2 Wheels
