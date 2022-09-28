Scale and Corrosion Inhibitors Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The scale and corrosion inhibitor is composed of organic phosphine, excellent copolymer and copper corrosion inhibitor. This product is mainly used in open circulating cooling water treatment systems, especially suitable for systems containing copper equipment. This product can be used for water with high pH, high alkalinity and high hardness, and is one of the ideal water treatment agents for alkaline operation without adjusting pH.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Scale and Corrosion Inhibitors in global, including the following market information:
Global Scale and Corrosion Inhibitors Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Scale and Corrosion Inhibitors Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
Global top five Scale and Corrosion Inhibitors companies in 2021 (%)
The global Scale and Corrosion Inhibitors market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Organophosphorus Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Scale and Corrosion Inhibitors include Zinkan Enterprises, Accepta, Chemo Marine, Water Treatment Products, B&V Chemical, Watertech of America, Innospec, JoJo for Water for Life and Aurora Specialty Chemistries, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Scale and Corrosion Inhibitors manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Scale and Corrosion Inhibitors Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Scale and Corrosion Inhibitors Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Organophosphorus
PESA
PASP
Others
Global Scale and Corrosion Inhibitors Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Scale and Corrosion Inhibitors Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Power Plant
Chemical
Metallurgical
Others
Global Scale and Corrosion Inhibitors Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Scale and Corrosion Inhibitors Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Scale and Corrosion Inhibitors revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Scale and Corrosion Inhibitors revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Scale and Corrosion Inhibitors sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
Key companies Scale and Corrosion Inhibitors sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Zinkan Enterprises
Accepta
Chemo Marine
Water Treatment Products
B&V Chemical
Watertech of America
Innospec
JoJo for Water for Life
Aurora Specialty Chemistries
BioChem Water
ChemTreat
Rivertop Renewables
Future India Chemicals
IROwater
Solvay
PCC Group
Samrat Industries Specialty
Shandong Taihe Water Treatment Technologies
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Scale and Corrosion Inhibitors Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Scale and Corrosion Inhibitors Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Scale and Corrosion Inhibitors Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Scale and Corrosion Inhibitors Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Scale and Corrosion Inhibitors Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Scale and Corrosion Inhibitors Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Scale and Corrosion Inhibitors Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Scale and Corrosion Inhibitors Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Scale and Corrosion Inhibitors Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Scale and Corrosion Inhibitors Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Scale and Corrosion Inhibitors Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Scale and Corrosion Inhibitors Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Scale and Corrosion Inhibitors Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Scale and Corrosion Inhibitors Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Scale and Corrosion Inhibitors Compani
