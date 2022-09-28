Synthetic Nerve Conduits Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
A nerve guidance conduit (also referred to as an artificial nerve conduit or artificial nerve graft, as opposed to an autograft) is an artificial means of guiding axonal regrowth to facilitate nerve regeneration and is one of several clinical treatments for nerve injuries.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Synthetic Nerve Conduits in global, including the following market information:
Global Synthetic Nerve Conduits Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Synthetic Nerve Conduits Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)
Global top five Synthetic Nerve Conduits companies in 2021 (%)
The global Synthetic Nerve Conduits market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Below 3mm Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Synthetic Nerve Conduits include Baxter, Stryker, Polyganics, Integra LifeSciences, Collagen Matrix, KingSung Medical and Beijing Huifukang, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Synthetic Nerve Conduits manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Synthetic Nerve Conduits Market, by Inner Diameter, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Synthetic Nerve Conduits Market Segment Percentages, by Inner Diameter, 2021 (%)
Below 3mm
3mm and Above
Global Synthetic Nerve Conduits Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Synthetic Nerve Conduits Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hospitals
Clinics
Others
Global Synthetic Nerve Conduits Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Synthetic Nerve Conduits Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Synthetic Nerve Conduits revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Synthetic Nerve Conduits revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Synthetic Nerve Conduits sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)
Key companies Synthetic Nerve Conduits sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Baxter
Stryker
Polyganics
Integra LifeSciences
Collagen Matrix
KingSung Medical
Beijing Huifukang
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Synthetic Nerve Conduits Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Inner Diameter
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Synthetic Nerve Conduits Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Synthetic Nerve Conduits Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Synthetic Nerve Conduits Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Synthetic Nerve Conduits Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Synthetic Nerve Conduits Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Synthetic Nerve Conduits Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Synthetic Nerve Conduits Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Synthetic Nerve Conduits Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Synthetic Nerve Conduits Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Synthetic Nerve Conduits Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Synthetic Nerve Conduits Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Synthetic Nerve Conduits Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Synthetic Nerve Conduits Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Synthetic Nerve Conduits Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Synthetic Nerve Conduits Comp
